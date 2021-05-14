Best patios on Commercial Drive to check out this season
Vancouver’s Commercial Drive area, known affectionately as The Drive, is a celebrated historic corridor in the city and continues to offer locals and visitors much to see and do.
When the weather warms up, several of The Drive’s top food and drink spots open up their patios so you can really soak up the local scene. Really, this is one of the city’s best ‘hoods when it comes to kicking back on a patio and enjoying the day.
Here are the best patios on Commercial Drive.
Havana
Havana’s patio is one of the top destinations for bites and beverages on Commercial Drive. It’s super sunny, great for people-watching, and a great place to sit down and enjoy a glass (or two) of Havana’s signature sangria.
Address: 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-9119
LIVIA
We love this East Vancouver eatery and bakery. Livia’s sunny and picture-perfect patio is ready for all your brunching and lunching needs.
Address: 1339 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-3869
Fets Whisky Kitchen
Small but mighty, Fets’ patio is a prime place to catch some rays in this neighbourhood. This year the top-notch whisky spot has a street-side extension with heaters.
Address: 1230 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-255-7771
Famoso
Pizza and sun just go together, so it’s a good thing Famoso has a killer patio where you can get both.
Address: 1380 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-2292
Social YVR
This concept is new to our “best patios on Commercial Drive” list this year, as it took over its location from Falconetti’s East Side Grill (and its rooftop patio). Social also has a patio extension on the street level.
Address: 1812 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-5565
BierCraft
Taps, tapas, and a strip of patio that’s sure to be packed come hot weather, BierCraft is a great spot to head when patio hopping.
Address: 1191 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-7287
St. Augustine’s
Enjoy their vast selection of beer on the patio at St. Augustine’s, and soak up the sunshine while you’re at it.
Address: 2360 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-1911
The Charlatan
Another fantastic place to lounge, one look at the Charlatan’s beverage selection and heading here to relax on the patio is a no-brainer.
Address: 1447 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-2777