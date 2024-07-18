FoodFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Nando's is giving away free chicken at stores across Canada today

Jul 18 2024, 4:41 pm
Nando’s is giving away free chicken across Canada today, and it’s all to support a good cause.

The chicken chain is honouring its South African roots for Mandela Day on Thursday, July 18. To commemorate Nelson Mandela’s fight for social justice, Nando’s is giving away free 1/4 chicken to those who bring non-perishable food items to local underserved communities.

The event is going on from 11 am to 1 pm local time at all Nando’s locations across Canada.

Customers will receive a free flame-grilled Peri-Peri chicken leg or breast (prepared at the spice level of their choosing) when they bring in a non-perishable food item. Nando’s will then drop off all donations at local food banks.

“As a company founded in South Africa, Mandela Day will always hold a special place in our hearts,” said Sepanta Bagherpour, Nando’s chief brand officer. “We hope that Nando’s fans everywhere will embrace this iconic day of giving. So drop off non-perishable food for our local underserved communities and enjoy some delicious Peri-Peri flame-grilled chicken in the process.”

Will you be bringing a non-perishable food item for some free chicken today? Let us know in the comments.

When: July 18, 2024
Time: 11 am to 1 pm local time
Where: Participating Nando’s across Canada

