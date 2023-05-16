Juicy & 88 Hotdog opened its first-ever Canadian location in Vancouver near the end of March. If you haven’t popped in just yet, we’re about to give you a big reason to do so.

The Korean snack bar is offering patrons the chance to get in on a buy-one-get-one FREE deal on Korean Fried Chicken (KFC).

This crispy-fried promo kicks off on May 17 and runs all the way until the end of the month, May 31.

Korean Fried Chicken is one of the first items Juicy is launching off of its new Korean street food menu.

The deal offers KFC in flavours like original and Yangnyeom (sweet and spicy).

Aside from the deal, other new items launching on this fresh menu include a beef bulgogi rice bowl, fried chicken rice bowl, fried Korean dumplings with rice, and tteokboki.

Be sure to mark your calendar and get in on this cheap deal while you can!

Juicy & 88 Hotdog

Address: #1-1725 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram