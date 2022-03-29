Team Canada world cup qualifier and TFC’s Jonathan Osorio showed some love to a local Toronto restaurant in a new Mastercard commercial earlier this month.

As the city’s restaurant industry rebuilds and local restaurants need support, Mastercard asked Osorio to shout out his favourite spot and share a meal with a frontline worker who deserves it.

Playa Cabana at 11 Dupont Street was his choice.

“I remember the first time I came here. I think I came here with my brother; we tried the guac and chips,” said Osorio in a video interview.

“In the heart of Mexico, if you go to a Mexico city, I imagine the guac to taste exactly like that. When it comes out, it just smells like you’re getting it from a street vendor in Mexico. It just smells so authentic.”

This is not the first time a Toronto-raised celebrity gave some props to their fave eateries. Marvel star Simu Liu also shared his list of must-try restos in the city and even gave a shout-out to Scarborough’s Fishman Lobster Clubhouse.

“Small businesses in the city [are] huge,” said Osorio. “It’s what makes Toronto such an amazing city.”

Playa Cabana

Address: 11 Dupont Street

