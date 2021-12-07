Marvel star Simu Liu gives major shout out to Canadian restaurant

Simu Liu just gave this local Canadian restaurant a pretty nice shout out.

Liu, who just so happens to be coming back for a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel was all smiles as he shared what his go-to spot is when he’s in Toronto.

In an adorable interview with Buzzfeed, Liu sat with a handful of puppies while answering a few fun questions, one of them being what’s his favourite place or restaurant in Toronto.

According to the superhero, Liu has nothing but love for Scarborough’s Fishman Lobster Clubhouse located at 4020 Finch Avenue East, just 30 minutes outside of the city.

“You got these massive towers of lobster, drizzled in black bean sauce or like stir-fried with gingered scallion. In my opinion, the best way to have lobster,” said the Kim’s Convenience star.

“There’s no restaurant that does it quite like it.”

But he isn’t playing around when he says “towers of lobster.” Fishman Lobster Clubhouse serves massive mountains of seafood all on one plate.

If Liu isn’t out filming his new movie, house hunting in LA or sitting courtside at a Raptors game, odds are he might be taking down a lobster tower in the east end.