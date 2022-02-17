FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

Simu Liu stopped by one of Toronto's newest resto-bars last weekend

Feb 17 2022, 6:08 pm
Simu Liu stopped by one of Toronto's newest resto-bars last weekend
@simuliu/Instagram
Simu Liu stopped by one of the city’s most exotic resto-bars last weekend and even showed off a whole new look.

The now blonde-haired Marvel star checked out Chef Nuit Regular’s culinary offerings at Selva Toronto.

A group picture featuring Liu, Regular, her husband Jeff Regular, and the staff was shared on Instagram on Sunday.

“Our friend, the one and only, @simuliu stopped by @chefnuitregular‘s newest culinary adventure at @selvatoronto last night! It’s always our pleasure to host you,” said Jeff.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeff Regular (@paitoronto)

There’s no doubt that Liu loves his restaurants, he’s even shared his list of “go-to” places in Toronto.

The last time he was in Toronto, the MCU star also gave some love to one of his favourite food spots.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Liu said he has nothing but love for Scarborough’s Fishman Lobster Clubhouse, located at 4020 Finch Avenue East, just 30 minutes outside of the city.

Liu made the most of his recent trip in the city and even shot some hoops in none other than the OVO Atheltic Center. He’s living it up!

