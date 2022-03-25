There are tons of local coffee shops in Toronto, but this new spot in the city is sure to bring a smile to your face.

Hello Coffee is the newest coffee shop located at 800 Bloor Street West in Christie Pits Park, and it’s definitely not hard to miss.

With its bright blue exterior and decorated with daisies, the shop welcomes coffee lovers with open arms and fresh brews daily.

“We wanted to create a bright, cheery & welcoming place for people to come and enjoy themselves,” said owner Sarah Bofin to Daily Hive.

“We’re so thrilled with response that we’ve received so far from our neighbours! We’re having the best time meeting everyone in the area!”

Hello Coffee offers a variety of coffee and tea options, including a special “kids banana hot chocolate,” which, surprisingly enough, has been a hit with the adult crowd as well.

Along with their delicious snacks, salads and breakfast cups, they also offer some vegan and gluten-free options.

“I’ve been in the coffee world for about nine years now. I decided to take the leap and open my own place,” said Bofin. “It’s been a wild ride, but I’m so thrilled to be doing it!”

Though the shop opened earlier this month, Bofin is eager to introduce more menu items to enjoy, like their cold brew and iced tea.

Hello Coffee

Address: 800 Bloor Street West