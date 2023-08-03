Celebrities often shoutout their favourite Vancouver restaurants, but a more recent nod to our dining scene is a little out of the ordinary this time.

John Stamos, the actor best known for his role in the sitcom Full House and, more recently, the thriller drama You, has finally taken notice of a Vancouver bathroom that also happens to be a shrine of sorts.

Loula’s Taverna is known for its Greek fare and good times, but it’s also pretty famous for its bathrooms wallpapered with photos of celebrities with Greek heritage – Jennifer Aniston and John Stamos being among them.

It seems Stamos finally caught wind of this unique tribute, as the star shared on his Instagram page several photos of diners taking selfies at the Commercial Drive spot.

“I guess this is why it’s called ‘the John,'” Stamos jokes in the caption. “Check out Loula’s Taverna in Vancouver. It’s the perfect bathroom to read my book. Thanks for all the love!”

The bathroom in question is covered wall-to-wall in black and white photos of Stamos from TV and movie appearances, red carpets, headshots, and other moments from throughout his career.

You, too, can take a selfie with Stamos at the restaurant at 1608 Commercial Drive.