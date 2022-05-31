FoodFood Events

Sneak peek of everything you can eat at this year's Greek Days Festival

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
May 31 2022
Sneak peek of everything you can eat at this year's Greek Days Festival
Greek Day is one of Vancouver’s biggest – and most highly anticipated – annual cultural festivals, and this year’s event is looking like it’s going to be a delicious one.

After two years of cancelled and modified events, the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC is finally bringing back the one-day festival that celebrates all things Greek culture and food.

Part of a full month’s worth of celebrations, Greek Day on Broadway on Sunday, June 26 is the grand finale of the Greek Heritage Festival.

With a focus on authentic Greek food, beverages, and local shops and vendors, the festival takes place on the five-block stretch of Broadway between McDonald and Blenheim.

We got a sneak peek of some of the food vendors you can expect to find at this year’s event, and let’s just say you’re going to want to come hungry.

In addition to authentic Greek eats, like souvlaki, spanakopita, and loukoumades supplied by several different organizations and restaurants, the event will also feature food from local Broadway businesses and other Vancouver-based vendors.

Greek food:

 

West Broadway businesses:

 

Other food vendors:

Greek Day on Broadway 2022

When: Sunday, June 26, 2022
Time: 11 am to 9 pm
Where: MacDonald to Blenheim Street (Kitsilano), Vancouver
Admission: Free

Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
