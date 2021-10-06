Jennifer Lopez has touched down in Vancouver.

The “Jenny From The Block” singer was spotted on the set of her new Netflix film The Mother on Wednesday, October 6.

Jennifer and the crew were filming near Victory Square and an EasyPark lot downtown for what appeared to be a kidnapping scene.

J.Lo appeared to be in costume as with a bomber style shearling jacket and cargo pants, along with a black leather boot and backpack. She also sported aviator sunglasses and a toque over her long hair extensions.

In the series, the Latina superstar plays a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding to protect a daughter she gave up, played by Lucy Paez. Joseph Fiennes and Omari Hardwick also have leading roles in the project.

Per a filming notice, noting 200 West Hastings Street and 150 West Pender as locations, it’s noted that scenes include “simulated gunfire,” and “high speed vehicle movement” around an outdoor children’s birthday party.

Streets in the area will be closed from Oct. 7 – 15.

Jennifer has previously worked in BC, notably during the original “Bennifer” era when she shot An Unfinished Life alongside Robert Redford in 2004.

Ben Affleck was working on Paycheck in Vancouver at the same time.

Jennifer Lopez on set of her new movie “The Mother” in Vancouver 📸October 6, 2021. pic.twitter.com/VdJio2ftHh — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) October 6, 2021

The couple memorably stayed at a Deep Cove rental home for nearly a year. The stunning waterfront property was front and center in an Access Hollywood interview they did with Pat O’Brien.

It’s unclear where she’s staying this time, but Bennifer have proved they love to be nostalgic: the two appeared to recreate her “Jenny From The Block” music video with their glam yacht trip this summer, and Ben has also been sporting a vintage watch she gifted him back in 2003.

Speaking of Ben, the actor has yet to touch down in the Lower Mainland, but he also has a future project scheduled to shoot her: the delayed Hypnotic.

Production on the feature film is set run until January 28. Jennifer is also scheduled to film series Atlas, also a Netflix project, in Vancouver.

Jennifer has been galavanting around the globe with beau Ben lately: following her whirlwind 52nd birthday trip around the Mediterranean, the pair went headed back to Los Angeles for some family time. Just weeks later, they went red carpet official at the premiere for his film The Last Duel in Venice, Italy, also attending the Met Gala in New York City.

It’s likely only a matter of time before Affleck also emerges in Vancouver.