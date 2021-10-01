We made it to the first weekend of October and Netflix Canada is bringing a full slate of titles worth checking out.

The streaming service is releasing a wide range of shows, movies, and documentaries this weekend, including a new thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal, some foreign flicks, and even a musical.

Along with titles released earlier in September, here’s what is worth checking out on Netflix Canada all weekend.

A colony of German Christians with a charismatic and manipulative leader establishes itself in Chile and becomes instrumental to the dictatorship.

The dazzling and devastating life of Princess Diana takes center stage in this original musical, filmed in advance of its official Broadway opening.

A rising rap superstar spirals out when a humiliating video goes viral and pushes him into a battle for redemption — over the course of one long night.

911 operator Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) works relentlessly to save a caller in grave danger—but soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out. Directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, MAID follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience.

Drinks keep the conversation flowing as culinary star Paik Jong-won and celebrity guests talk life, food and booze over intoxicating meals.

Meliodas and his friends jump back into action when the new era of peace is threatened by a powerful magical alliance that could spell the end for all.

Waylaid by life’s pressures in 1980s Lagos, Nigeria, Tolani becomes involved in drug smuggling with her streetwise friend and must face the fallout.

In case you missed it, here’s what was released on Netflix Canada at the end of September:

Love on the Spectrum season two continues to tell the stories of people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. With a few familiar faces and some delightful new ones, this season represents an even wider range of people and personalities, showing just how diverse the autism spectrum is.

A community experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after a mysterious priest’s arrival. From the creator of “The Haunting of Hill House.

Jailbirds New Orleans

Jailbirds: New Orleans takes a look at life beyond the prison bars for a group of incarcerated women serving time in a New Orleans jail.

A woman adjusting to life after a loss contends with a feisty bird that’s taken over her garden — and a husband who’s struggling to find a way forward.

Doctor Sleep

Struggling with alcoholism, Dan Torrance remains traumatized by the sinister events that occurred at the Overlook Hotel when he was a child.

Intrusion

After a deadly break-in at a couple’s new dream home, the traumatized wife searches for answers — and learns the real danger is just beginning.

In the late 1970s, an accused serial rapist claims multiple personalities control his behaviour, setting off a legal odyssey that captivates America.