A "F*$king Awesome" beer festival is happening in Vancouver this weekend

Fall is arriving in Vancouver this week, but that doesn’t mean that patio season has to end just yet.

In fact, there’s a huge beer and food celebration this weekend that you and your friends need to check out!

The Superflux F*$king Awesome Festival, hosted by East Van’s Superflux Beer Company, is happening on Saturday, September 24.

Limited tickets to the 19+ shindig are on sale now and include unlimited beer, booze, and food during the brewery’s belated grand opening party.

“We’re stoked to be bringing together our community of loyal fans, some of our favourite breweries, and a few of Vancouver’s best eats for this festival,” said Superflux Co-Founder Adam Henderson in a release. “We built this space to celebrate everything that the craft beer scene has to offer and we look forward to enjoying a few beers, cocktails, and bites with everyone while vibing with our talented musical guests.”

Festival goers will get to enjoy six exclusive F*$king Awesome Collaboration beers on tap during the event as well as in four-packs to go. The delicious team-ups include Badlands Brewing Co. from Inglewood, ON; Fast Fashion from Seattle, WA; La Brasserie Sir John Brewing Co. from Lachute, QC; Messorem Bracitorium Inc. from Montreal, QC; Moonraker Brewing Co. from Auburn, CA; and Bellwoods Brewery from Toronto, ON.

Guests can also try natural wine from Juice Bar, cider from Sunday Cider, Boozy Soft Serve by Superflux, and Cabana Margaritas on tap from Superflux {Cabana}.

Come hungry as the first-ever Superflux F*$king Awesome Festival will also host several mouthwatering food pop-ups from popular local restaurants. Chow down on Party Pizza Worldwide slices, Meat & Bread porchetta sandwiches, Big Shucker fresh-shucked oysters, Anh & Chi salad rolls, and more, and Cabana fries and burgers.

There are two four-hour sessions available to purchase for the epic one-day fest: 12 to 4 pm and 6 to 10 pm. Each will have two F*$king Awesome DJ Sets, including Flipout and Judy Glenham in the afternoon and Niña Mendoza and Justin Ricco in the evening.

All-inclusive tickets to Superflux F*$king Awesome Festival are available for $125 and include all the beers on tap, food, and booze options during your session.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: 12 to 4 pm and 6 to 10 pm

Where: Superflux Beer Company – 505 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $125, purchase online