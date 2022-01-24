Canada’s first-ever cake jar vending machine, The Jar Bar, just popped up once again in a new location.

The concept, which comes to us from the folks behind Just Cakes boutique bakery in Surrey, launched permanently at Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley last year.

The machine offers shoppers Just Cakes’ signature cake-in-a-jar, aka the “Just Jar,” at the touch of a button.

Treat lovers will now be able to find the popular vending machine at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford.

It is located in the food court of the mall, and the current menu offers varieties of Red Velvet, Birthday Cake, Cookies & Cream, Mocha, and Cinnamon Bun cake.

Be sure to check this sweet spot out if you’re in the area!