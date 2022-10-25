McDonald's "Adult Happy Meal" toys are going for $300,000 on eBay

When word dropped in late September that McDonald’s was releasing a Happy Meal for adults, the internet was abuzz with folks wondering how they could get their hands on one – as well as jokes about late capitalism’s obsession with nostalgia.

While the Happy Meals were only released in the US and were not available in Canada, that hasn’t kept people from trying to capitalize on the buzzy, high-demand, limited edition boxes.

Released as a collaboration between the mega fast-food giant and the trendy streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market, the boxes included either a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken nuggets, fries, a beverage, and one toy.

The toys are redesigned versions of McDonald’s classic characters, including Grimace, Hamburglar, and Burdie, in addition to one new character called Cactus Buddy.

The characters, reimagined by Cactus Plant Flea Market, featured four, slightly distorted eyes, while the Happy Meal box itself was also designed by the fashion brand, featuring McDonald’s iconic golden arches.

The adult Happy Meals have been so popular, now folks are turning to eBay to sell the collectible toys – at truly exorbitant prices.

One seller has listed three of the Cactus Plant Flea Market toys for a whopping USD $300,000.95.

Oh, plus $15 in shipping fees, too.

The toys are unopened, so it’s unclear which of the characters are included in this sale, but the listing calls them “vintage” and “rare.”

If you’d prefer to bid on the items instead of using the “buy now option,” the opening bid is USD $9,999.95.

“WILL SELL FAST!!” the seller warns.

A quick search on eBay reveals that other sellers have listed individual characters for anything from USD $24 to $60 – a marginally more reasonable ask for something that likely cost all of $1 in the original Happy Meal box.

This isn’t the only case of McDonald’s merchandise being bought and resold online for insane prices, either: this season’s return of the iconic Boo Bucket has also caused quite the frenzy online.

Currently, one eBay user is selling three of the buckets for USD $50 – approximately CAD $68 – while another has listed a single bucket for USD $23.88.

If this tells us anything, it’s that adults are just kids with bank accounts and that the economy of nostalgia is thriving.