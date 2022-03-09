FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Japadog is giving out hundreds of FREE hot dogs at YVR Airport

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Mar 9 2022, 12:08 am
@japadog.canada/Instagram
Holy mother of steamed buns do we have great news for hot dog lovers. If you happen to be near the new Japadog location in YVR Airport tomorrow, here’s a freebie worth sinking your teeth into.

The famous street food stall-turned much-loved local chain will be giving out FREE hot dogs to the first 300 people who head to its new permanent storefront in the domestic food court at YVR (before the security gate) on March 9.

This offer kicks off on March 9 at 2:30 pm, and it will only be available while quantities last. Hot dogs will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Japadog YVR Airport

Courtesy YVR Airport

Japadog is one of several highly anticipated local names poised to open at the airport, including an express concept from Salmon n’ Bannock, Vancouver’s only Indigenous-owned and -operated restaurant.

