People are sharing more James Corden horror stories after restaurant ban (VIDEO)

Are we witnessing the downfall of late-night host James Corden?

On Monday, the British actor was exposed for being the “most abusive customer to servers” by restaurateur Keith McNally, owner of swanky French brasserie Balthazar in New York City.

Here’s a quick recap of events:

McNally shared two damning manager’s reports of Corden being “extremely nasty” and “yelling like crazy” at restaurant staff.

The Late Late Show host was banned and then unbanned from Balthazar in a span of six hours.

“James Corden just called me and apologized profusely. Having f*cked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances,” wrote McNally in an Instagram post.

Since Corden was exposed for his rude actions towards servers, more people have come out to claim they’ve had horrible experiences with him.

Here are some more crazy anecdotes that, people allege, happened involving the TV host.

Corden yelled at a busboy because the restaurant was closed

This story comes from Becky Habersberger, the wife of The Try Guys founding member Keith Habersberger. The Try Guys have recently gone through a scandal of their own.

In a viral TikTok with over two million views, she detailed an incident she witnessed involving Corden outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles.

“There’s definitely something that celebs need to remember, and it’s that servers never forget,” said Habersberger, revealing that she used to be a Beverly Hills waitress who has had many “trash” celebrity encounters she’ll never forget.

However, this one with Corden doesn’t involve her directly.

“I was walking down the street going to a happy hour with a girlfriend, and we walked by Little Dom’s, and lo and behold, who walks out of the restaurant? None other than James Corden,” she recounts.

She explains that Little Dom’s is a restaurant in LA frequented by the rich and famous.

“As I’m approaching, I hear James Corden yelling at this busboy,” she says.

She overhears the busboy explaining that the restaurant closes in the middle of the day between lunch and dinner, but that he can still get Corden a reservation for when the restaurant reopens.

“James Corden yells at this busboy, ‘A lot of good that does me, mate! A lot of good that does me!'” Habersberger reenacts in a British accent.

“Now every time my friends are frustrated with something, we do shout out ‘A lot of good that does me, mate! A lot of good that does me!'” she added.

Corden threatens diners for asking him to calm down

This story comes from a Reddit comment on Corden’s Ask Me Anything three years ago.

User wutang_tacos left a scathing retelling of an alleged encounter they had with the TV host at Manchurian Legends restaurant in London’s Chinatown.

“We didn’t bother you but you were a massively entitled c**t who yelled and treated the waitstaff like s**t,” they wrote. “When one of my party politely suggested you calm down, you got really aggressive and threatening.”

Oh, yeah, and we forgot to mention that Harry Styles was supposedly present during this incident.

“So my question is this; why did Harry seem so cool, while you were such a massive throbbing bellend?” wutang_tacos concluded.

An airplane, a crying baby, and Corden

This rumour began circulating in 2017 and has been dug up recently because of the Balthazar incident.

It’s important to note that this anecdote comes from a submission to Popbitch, a gossip site based in the UK similar to anonymous Instagram account Deuxmoi that publishes celebrity gossip.

“I don’t know if this Popbitch story about James Corden is true, but the fact that it *could* be tells you everything about him,” tweeted a podcaster who shared screenshots of the post.

According to the post, 30 minutes into a flight going from New York City to London, a woman with a crying baby was sat next to none other than James Corden in business class.

“Expecting a huge celebrity hissy fit to kick off, Corden’s cabin-mates were impressed to see that he didn’t say a word or make any sort of complaint,” reads the post. “He simply put on a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, pulled an eye mask over his eyes, and turned away from her to sleep.”

When the plane landed, the poster says passengers were surprised that Corden remained in his seat as the woman struggled to hold the baby while trying to open the overhead compartment.

“Even more surprised when she turned and said ‘For f**ks sake can you at least hold the baby while I get the bags down?'” reads the post.

The end alleges that the woman and baby were his wife and child.

I don’t know if this Popbitch story about James Corden is true, but the fact that it *could* be tells you everything about him. pic.twitter.com/Kne7ySjskm — Seb Patrick (@sebpatrick) October 15, 2017

