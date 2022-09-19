Toronto Maple Leafs forward — and reigning Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP — Auston Matthews is the latest celebrity to poke fun at Harry Styles and the Don’t Worry Darling press tour.

No, we’re not joking.

As part of the NHL Players’ Media Tour this week, Matthews was featured in a video that was a not-so-indirect light jab at the former One Direction star.

“My favourite thing about hockey is that it feels like hockey,” Matthews said in a short promo video, with the NHL TikTok account captioning the clip, “Some inspiration from Auston Styles #harrystyles #dontworrydarling.”

If you need the context, Styles has had a few moments in the past few weeks that have caused a stir on the internet while promoting the psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde.

There’s a video purportedly showing Harry Styles spitting on co-star Chris Pine at the film’s premiere in Venice (though it’s now primarily believed to be an optical illusion), there are seemingly never-ending rumours about his current relationship status with Wilde, and then there’s the fact that Styles has been in the middle of a sold-out concert tour while jetting around the world for various events.

But sometimes, the drama is much lighter and just centred around a relatively new actor struggling to get the words out about what he liked about the movie.

In a panel earlier this month, Styles had a bit of a tongue-tied moment when sharing his most-liked part of the film.

“My favourite thing about the movie is it feels like a movie,” Styles said. “It feels like a real, like; you go to the theatre, film movie that, the reason that you go, to watch something on the big screen.”

His Don’t Worry Darling spot as Jack Chambers isn’t Styles’ only role on the big screen this festival season, as he’s also in the film My Policeman, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival on opening weekend. Wonder what his favourite part of that one is, or if Matthews was secretly in the audience for it.