Fans of the YouTube channel The Try Guys are shocked after allegations of group member Ned Fulmer cheating on his wife made rounds.

As a result, The Try Guys have split with Fulmer. They shared the news of his departure from their collective on their official Twitter page Tuesday afternoon.

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys,” it reads. “As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

The foursome rose to fame via BuzzFeed videos around the mid-to-late 2010s.

Members Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, Ned Fulmer, and Eugene Lee Yang split from BuzzFeed and started their own YouTube channel in 2018. Fulmer had a reputation for being deeply in love and obsessed with his wife Ariel Fulmer, who also worked with the group.

Subscribers began calling him the Wife Guy early on, as he would mention his wife in nearly every video. The couple has two children.

Recently, viewers noticed that Fulmer was suspiciously missing from the group’s most recent videos. It appeared he had been edited out deliberately. The last video featuring him was posted two weeks ago,.

Fulmer was caught on video kissing another woman at a nightclub in New York.

According to YouTube pop culture channel Spill Sesh, a person saw Fulmer, recorded everything, and shared it with his wife Ariel. It turns out the woman was Alexandria Herring from Food Babies, a duo that makes videos of them trying out different foods. They have collaborated with The Try Guys in the past. Herring is also engaged.

People are disappointed in Ned and are coming out in support of Ariel.

have I watched the try guys in the last five years? no. am I fully invested and personally very hurt by ned cheating on the beautiful lovely ariel, his wife and mother of his children? yes absolutely. — wunderyst (@wunderyst) September 27, 2022

Some have drawn comparisons to comedian John Mulaney and musician Adam Levine, who also allegedly cheated on their wives after developing a reputation for being absolutely in love with them.

ned from try guys john mulaney 🤝 making their careers off of loving their wives and then cheating on them — ♡ (@rosalilly_) September 27, 2022

Adam Levine John mulaney and now Ned fulmer from try guys Making the unholy trinity of saltines who make their brand about loving their wife and still cheat. — SAW WONHO Quarantitties 🇬🇩🇯🇲ᙏ̤̫ (@AleighaforWonho) September 27, 2022

You might also like: Model alleges Adam Levine cheated on his wife with her (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

the john mulaney divorce was for millennials and the ned try guys divorce will be for gen z — klaudia amenábar (@kaludiasays) September 27, 2022

And, of course, Twitter is doing what it does best — roasting people.

the try guys try adultery pic.twitter.com/HdaEO5My3I — katherine pierce sympathizer (@TeeNotHereRN) September 27, 2022

The Try Guys Try Predicting the Future pic.twitter.com/soO3SC4RDR — bishop (@fedyasfloaties) September 27, 2022

ned fulmer from the try guys opening twitter pic.twitter.com/wHTiUUx2Lc — star / avi (@lesbiannestor) September 27, 2022

Fulmer has since posted an apology.