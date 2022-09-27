NewsPop CultureMediaCelebrities

Ex-BuzzFeed stars The Try Guys announce Ned Fulmer's exit after he cheated on his wife

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Sep 27 2022, 8:36 pm
Ex-BuzzFeed stars The Try Guys announce Ned Fulmer's exit after he cheated on his wife
@tryguys/Instagram

Fans of the YouTube channel The Try Guys are shocked after allegations of group member Ned Fulmer cheating on his wife made rounds.

As a result, The Try Guys have split with Fulmer. They shared the news of his departure from their collective on their official Twitter page Tuesday afternoon.

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys,” it reads. “As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

The foursome rose to fame via BuzzFeed videos around the mid-to-late 2010s.

Members Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, Ned Fulmer, and Eugene Lee Yang split from BuzzFeed and started their own YouTube channel in 2018. Fulmer had a reputation for being deeply in love and obsessed with his wife Ariel Fulmer, who also worked with the group.

Subscribers began calling him the Wife Guy early on, as he would mention his wife in nearly every video. The couple has two children.

Recently, viewers noticed that Fulmer was suspiciously missing from the group’s most recent videos. It appeared he had been edited out deliberately. The last video featuring him was posted two weeks ago,.

Fulmer was caught on video kissing another woman at a nightclub in New York.

According to YouTube pop culture channel Spill Sesh, a person saw Fulmer, recorded everything, and shared it with his wife Ariel. It turns out the woman was Alexandria Herring from Food Babies, a duo that makes videos of them trying out different foods. They have collaborated with The Try Guys in the past. Herring is also engaged.

People are disappointed in Ned and are coming out in support of Ariel.

Some have drawn comparisons to comedian John Mulaney and musician Adam Levine, who also allegedly cheated on their wives after developing a reputation for being absolutely in love with them.

And, of course, Twitter is doing what it does best — roasting people.

Fulmer has since posted an apology.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Pop Culture
+ Media
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.