The Try Guys address Ned Fulmer's exit after he confessed to cheating on his wife

Last week, the internet blew up after reports surfaced that Ned Fulmer of The Try Guys had cheated on his wife.

Videos of Fulmer kissing a coworker in a club were sent to his wife. This was followed by the YouTube collective announcing that they’re cutting professional and personal ties with Fulmer, who also posted an apology confessing that he had cheated with a coworker.

Now we have a lot more clarity on what exactly happened. The ex-BuzzFeed stars have made more information public through a video and a podcast episode, recounting all the things that led to Fulmer’s departure.

A video titled “what happened” was posted to The Try Guys’ official YouTube page three days ago. It has since garnered nearly nine million views.

Current members of the entertainment group — Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfield, and Keith Habersberger — looked so visibly upset in the video, they sparked inspiration for hundreds of memes online. The group has taken these lightheartedly and shared them with their fans as well.

The Try Guys said that their HR department held a full investigation to review the situation. Employment lawyers, corporate lawyers, and PR personnel were involved, too, especially since Ned’s wife, Ariel Fulmer, works with the trio.

The person Ned cheated with was a Try Guys employee named Alexandria Herring, who was also engaged to another person at the time. Her current relationship status is not known.

“This is something we took very seriously,” Lee Yang told fans. “We refused to sweep things under the rug.” He requested that fans exercise kindness in the situation, implying they do not target Herring or Ariel as the internet tends to be “harsher towards women than men.”

Habersberger said that the three members signed written consent on September 16 to remove Fulmer as a manager and employee.

In the latest episode of their podcast The Trypod, further details were uncovered. It is currently trending at #2 on YouTube.

Habersberger revealed that the group got wind of cheating rumours at the beginning of September.

Fulmer’s removal from the company took time as the group was making sure the step would be legally watertight.

“We didn’t want to leave ourselves open to lawsuits if we were ‘unjustly removing him,” said Kornfield. “There’s a right way and a rushed way, and we wanted to make sure we were doing it the right way.”

He added that the group was being bombarded with phone calls and emails all month. “Each day we were getting new details and reacting accordingly,” he said. “We processed this almost like trauma. There was almost no time for creative work.”

Kornfield also revealed that he was making real progress on writing and pitching a TV show, but no longer knows if “anything will ever happen with it.”

Lee Yang was missing from the episode, but Try Guys producer Miles Bonsignore was present.

“You can remember the good times, and you can go back and watch videos that make you happy when you’re ready,” said Habersberger.

“It is like a relationship breakup, you know. At first, it’s really hard and everything you look at is really hard, but as time passes, you’ll be able to have some sort of resolution.”

The group has been working with the Food Network on a show based on their series titled, Without A Recipe. Fans were concerned about the show possibly being cancelled before it aired, but Kornfield offered some reassurance.

“One way or another, it is coming,” he told The Try Guys fans. “So just get stoked — good stuff is ahead.”