"This hate must be confronted": Jagmeet Singh calls out Kanye West for antisemitism

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has called out rapper Kanye West for his recent antisemitic posts that have landed West in trouble with business partners and Hollywood counterparts.

On Sunday morning, West tweeted a threat against the Jewish community which garnered criticism and backlash from his peers.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” West wrote in the now-deleted tweet. “Funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

“Antisemitism is absolutely vile and has no place in our society,” Jagmeet Singh said in response to the tweet. “Kanye’s words have consequences — they fuel hate against Jewish people across the globe. And this hate must be confronted any time it rears its ugly head.”

Kanye’s tweet came just days after he was seen at Paris Fashion Week wearing a T-shirt that read “White Lives Matter” on the back. He was accompanied by right-wing commentator Candace Owens.

The shirt sparked controversy and questions, which Kanye answered on right-wing TV host Tucker Carlson’s talk show.

“I thought the shirt was a funny shirt; I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny,” West said, recounting a conversation he had with his father.

The singer later posted the conversation on his Instagram grid, along with several other conversations he’s recently had with people.