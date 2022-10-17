NewsCuratedPop CultureCelebrities

BTS confirms military enlistment and fans are laughing through the tears

Oct 17 2022, 3:39 pm
BTS/Weverse

After years of speculation, K-pop group BTS has finally confirmed that they’ll be enlisting in the military and fans are, understandably, really going through it.

“BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service,” read the agency statement posted on Weverse.

Group members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have been pursuing solo projects after taking a break from group activities. However, they reunited for a free concert in Busan on Saturday, October 15 to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030.

“As each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve,” continued the statement, adding that “there’s much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS.”

The group is expected to reconvene around 2025.

BTS fans (also known as ARMY) have long been waiting for the news but that doesn’t mean they’re not emotional about it — and they’re using humour to cope.

Fans joked about how the long wait times for their merch have prepared them for this very moment.

Some fans imagined how V (Kim Taehyung), one of the fashion-conscious members, will handle being in the military…

… and if he’ll have enough pillows.


And when it comes to Jungkook, one of the most physically fit members, who exactly will be training whom?

After all but one BTS member revealed their matching “7” tattoos, others are reminding fans to focus on what truly matters:

On the other hand, with BTS in the military, some fans are choosing to see the silver lining after taking a break from buying merch and concert tickets.

And if they’re really missing their K-pop idols, there’s a lot of BTS content and the group’s reality shows to get through:

