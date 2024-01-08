Vancouver hiking trail gets shoutout from Jack Black at the Golden Globes

While at the Golden Globes, American actor Jack Black gave a special shoutout to a popular Vancouver hiking trail.

Etalk stopped the American actor and comedian for a quick chat on the red carpet during the January 7 event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

“I like Canada,” said Black as he shook the interviewer’s hand.

Before the interviewer could ask him a question, Black took charge of the interview and asked, “Vancouver, you ever been to Vancouver?”

Without waiting for an answer, Black continued, “You ever hike up that mountain there, the Grouse Grind? You get to the top, you drink that smoothie.”

He then gave the interviewer a meaningful look as he walked away.

Watch the interaction below:

Often referred to as “Mother Nature’s Stairmaster,” the Grouse Grind is a 2.5-kilometre trail up the face of Grouse Mountain. It looks like Black is a big hiking enthusiast, even posting a selfie on Father’s Day with his dad during a hike.

People were tickled by the mention of the popular hiking trail on the Golden Globes red carpet.

“Thanks, Jack Black! You rock for telling Hollywood about our GROUSE GRIND 👍🏼 😁,” wrote one commenter.

“That’s crazy. Imagine dying on the grouse grind, and Jack Black walks past you…” stated another.

It seems that Black has inspired others, too, with one commenter stating, “If Jack Black can do it, so can I.”

The actor, known for movies like School of Rock, Nacho Libre, and Kung Fu Panda, has been in high demand.

He voiced Bowser in Golden Globes-nominated The Super Mario Bros. Movie and was recently cast in the Minecraft movie alongside Jason Momoa and Pedro Pascal.

When asked by Billboard why he thinks he’s a popular choice for video game movies, he said, “I don’t know, but my plate is full, my dance card is crazy right now. Got the Globes then I’m going to do some promo for Kung Fu Panda 4, which I love. And then I get to do Minecraft, which is, I don’t know, my cup runneth over, really blessed.”