South Coast ski hills "magical" after impressive weekend snowfall

After a disappointing start to the ski season, an impressive snowfall on the mountains in the South Coast has many rejoicing.

In the past 48 hours, 52 cm of snow has fallen in Whistler Blackcomb. A significant dump of snow Friday night drew long lines of people ready to hit the slopes Saturday.

That’s a no from me dawg. pic.twitter.com/xm5QmM4WFx — Graeme McRanor (@GraemeMcRanor) January 6, 2024

X user Graeme McRanor shared a short clip that showed massive lines stretching along Sea-to-Sky Highway and snaking up Lake Placid Road.

The Whistler Blackcomb account has been asking people for their patience and cooperation.

“Please be aware that due to recent snowfall and the weekend, guest visiting numbers are high today,” it said Sunday. “Therefore, please anticipate lift queues when uploading and on the mountain.”

While South Coast mountains may be busier, people on the slopes suggest the waits are worth it as the hills look “magical” — one person described.

Grouse Mountain said there were “snowy smiles” all around Saturday. With even more snow in the forecast, it shared, “We’ll be opening up additional terrain for skiing and riding as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Mount Seymour announced some exciting news: the Mystery Peak Express is now open.

While this long and anticipated news is a good sign, Mount Seymour added, “Although the snow is great, do be aware of any unmarked obstacles in the first few days of operation.”

Weekday hours on Mt. Seymour will be extended from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm starting Monday.

“We can’t wait to see you all out there shredding,” Mt. Seymour added.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a Special Weather Statement Sunday morning. It predicts storms will bring winter weather to the BC coast on Monday and Tuesday.

ECCC said snow is expected to fall along the south coast’s coastal sections.

“Inland sections and higher terrain will be cold enough for snow on Monday. The snow will become more intense on Monday night and significant snow accumulations are expected,” it explained.

Since the weather in the mountains can change suddenly, ECCC is warning drivers planning on travelling on the Sea to Sky from Squamish to Whistler on Monday and Tuesday to be aware that driving conditions can be hazardous.

On Monday, about 20 to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in Whistler Blackcomb; 35 to 45 cm is expected to fall in Grouse Mountain and Mount Seymour; and 30 to 40 cm is likely to fall in Cypress Mountain.