Snow could be moving into Metro Vancouver overnight, and that has the province warning drivers to be prepared.

In a release on Sunday evening, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure warns the wintery weather could “create challenging driving conditions for the Monday morning commute.”

Earlier on Sunday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and parts of Vancouver Island anticipating “potential snow at sea-level.”

The wintery weather is expected to start after midnight, with the snow forecast to change to rain by Monday afternoon.

Attn: #LowerMainland drivers — Wintery conditions overnight into tomorrow AM could create challenging driving conditions tomorrow. Use caution, prepare for longer commutes, & ensure vehicles are properly equipped with winter tires. Cc @DriveBChttps://t.co/WloFBKQcz7 — Lower Mainland Dist. (@TranBC_LMD) January 8, 2024

Winter operations implemented on Metro Vancouver bridges

In a release, the ministry says the eastbound HOV lane of the Port Mann Bridge would be shutdown for “winter operations” between midnight and 2 pm as crews monitor conditions.

“The ministry will further be monitoring conditions on the Alex Fraser Bridge and may close lanes as conditions warrant. Crews will be out in full force to plow, sand and salt roads as needed, with heavy wrecker tow trucks also ready as needed,” reads the release.

How can drivers prepare for the snow around the Lower Mainland?

Drivers are being reminded to use caution if they have to be on the roads and to “avoid travel in poor weather conditions.”

For up-to-date info about road conditions, travelers should continue to monitor the forecast and visit drivebc.ca.

Out of town routes expecting up to 20 cm of snow

In addition to the special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, a snowfall warning has been issued for the Sea to Sky Highway, with up to 20 cm expected to fall starting Monday morning.

⚠️The wing plow, when it is deployed, is often obscured by the ❄️snow❄️ it is removing from the roadway and cannot easily be 👁️seen👁️. Do Not Pass Snowplows On The Right. More snowplow data: https://t.co/ZgjNJhZ50B pic.twitter.com/Ho3RnqIbLn — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 8, 2024

According to ECCC, “The heaviest snow is expected to fall late Monday afternoon and overnight. The heavy snow will ease after midnight, but light snow will continue into Tuesday morning.”

Meantime, a winter storm watch is up for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, which could potentially cause near-zero visibility.

“Snow is forecast to develop ahead of the incoming front on Monday, and become particularly heavy on Monday afternoon. Periods of heavy snow can be expected for much of Tuesday through to Wednesday morning,” according to the alert from ECCC.

In addition to the heavy snow, strong winds are also possible, which could result in blizzard-like conditions.