All the food vendors to check out during Italian Day on The Drive

Vancouver’s annual celebration of Italian culture, heritage, and community is set to return this week.

Italian Day is set to pack Commercial Drive with pasta, pizza, and partygoers on Sunday, June 11, and we can’t wait to dig into all the incredible Italian eats and treats on offer. This year, it’ll be a full-size festival with the theme Rinascimento, meaning Renaissance.

Dished got the scoop on all the 45 Italian food, beverage and other related merchants and vendors that will be participating this year, as well as the additional 20 European and Latin amici (merchants and vendors).

This year is set to be bigger than ever, with a record 20 patios, 23 food trucks, and more than 50 different food vendors in total, offering authentic Italian food as well as diverse ethnic favourites.

From cannoli to pasta bars to wood-fired pizza trucks, there will be a little bit of everything for every kind of taste on The Drive. We’re particularly excited to sip on some Aperol Spritz’ and Negronis, naturalmente.

Italian Day will feature several different special event areas, including the Authentic Italian Table Piazza at Grandview Park, which highlights Italian ingredients and “pure” Italian flavours.

Vendors here will include Casereccio and Mercato di Luigi (featuring samplings of fresh pasta and ravioli); the Italian Chamber of Commerce (with mixed antipasti with Prosciutto di Parma, Grana Padano, Balsamic Vinegar and Cantaloupe); Terrafoods (bruschetta); MASI wines, Stile Brands, and Bocale Wines (wine and prosecco); Luppolo (beer); and Lavish Liquid (cocktails).

The food-centric event will feature both merchants from The Drive as well as other guest vendor favourites, such as Cannoli King, Nonna’s Cucina, and the Aperitivo food truck.

Antise Vancouver

Aperitvio Truck

Arriva Ristorante

Authentic Italian Table

Bar Corso

Bella Gelateria

Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz Loukoumades

Bombay Kitchen and Bar

Bosa Foods

Caffe Soccavo

Cannoli King Vancouver

Chancho

Choices Market

Cobs Bread Bakery

Community Taps

Continental Coffee

Cravings Kettle Corn

Crema Ice Cream & Desserts

Daybreakers Restaurant Inc

Do or Dine Catering

Dolce Amore

Don Oso’s Restaurant

Dos Amigos Food Truck

Elephant Garden Creamery

Focacciaza

Fontana Forni

Frencheese Canada

Garys Kettle Corn

Gimme Coxinhas

Gusto A Taste of Italy

Harambe Ethiopian restaurant

Harbour

Hariyali Express Indian Cuisine & Bar

Havana Vancouver

Hugs Mini Donuts

Il mundo cafe

Italian Cultural Centre (Il Centro)

Jamjar

Juniors Pub and Grill

Kulinarya

La Grotta Del Formaggio

La Mezcaleria by La Taqueria

Little Devils Wood Fired Pizza

Livia Forno e Vino

Loula’s Taverna

Lunch Lady by Five Elements Cafe

Main Street Honey Shoppe

Masala Meats

Mediterranean Specialty Foods

Memphis Blues Barbeque House

Milano Coffee

Mr. Arancino

Mr. Pretzels

New Era Concessions Inc / Lemon Heaven

New triple A market

Nina’s Pierogi

Nonna’s Cucina

Norman’s Community Market

Oh Sweet Day! Bake Shop Inc.

Osita

Paella Guys

PASTAGGIO

Pizza Garden

Prado

Ragazzi Pizza Ltd

Riddim and Spice

Roasted Revolution

SLAVIC ROLLS

Smoking Hot Donairs

Social

Sopra Sotto

St. Augustine’s

Sula Indian Restaurant LTD

Sweet Cherubim Natural Foods Ltd.

Take Thai Home

The Cannibal Cafe

The Charlatan

The Dime

The Drive Canteen

The Original Hurricane Potato

TORNADO POTATO

Turks Coffee

Vera’s on the Drive

Via Tevere

Whatafood Food Services Inc.

Zawa



Italian Day 2023 When: June 11, 2023

Time: 12 to 9 pm

Where: Commercial Drive (Venables Street to Grandview Highway), Vancouver

Cost: Free With files from Daniel Chai

Daily Hive Vancouver is a proud sponsor of Italian Day on The Drive