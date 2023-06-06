All the food vendors to check out during Italian Day on The Drive
Vancouver’s annual celebration of Italian culture, heritage, and community is set to return this week.
Italian Day is set to pack Commercial Drive with pasta, pizza, and partygoers on Sunday, June 11, and we can’t wait to dig into all the incredible Italian eats and treats on offer. This year, it’ll be a full-size festival with the theme Rinascimento, meaning Renaissance.
Dished got the scoop on all the 45 Italian food, beverage and other related merchants and vendors that will be participating this year, as well as the additional 20 European and Latin amici (merchants and vendors).
This year is set to be bigger than ever, with a record 20 patios, 23 food trucks, and more than 50 different food vendors in total, offering authentic Italian food as well as diverse ethnic favourites.
From cannoli to pasta bars to wood-fired pizza trucks, there will be a little bit of everything for every kind of taste on The Drive. We’re particularly excited to sip on some Aperol Spritz’ and Negronis, naturalmente.
Italian Day will feature several different special event areas, including the Authentic Italian Table Piazza at Grandview Park, which highlights Italian ingredients and “pure” Italian flavours.
Vendors here will include Casereccio and Mercato di Luigi (featuring samplings of fresh pasta and ravioli); the Italian Chamber of Commerce (with mixed antipasti with Prosciutto di Parma, Grana Padano, Balsamic Vinegar and Cantaloupe); Terrafoods (bruschetta); MASI wines, Stile Brands, and Bocale Wines (wine and prosecco); Luppolo (beer); and Lavish Liquid (cocktails).
The food-centric event will feature both merchants from The Drive as well as other guest vendor favourites, such as Cannoli King, Nonna’s Cucina, and the Aperitivo food truck.
For a complete list of participating food and drink vendors (including the select few that will be serving non-Italian fare), check out the list below:
Antise Vancouver
Aperitvio Truck
Arriva Ristorante
Authentic Italian Table
Bar Corso
Bella Gelateria
Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz Loukoumades
Bombay Kitchen and Bar
Bosa Foods
Caffe Soccavo
Cannoli King Vancouver
Chancho
Choices Market
Cobs Bread Bakery
Community Taps
Continental Coffee
Cravings Kettle Corn
Crema Ice Cream & Desserts
Daybreakers Restaurant Inc
Do or Dine Catering
Dolce Amore
Don Oso’s Restaurant
Dos Amigos Food Truck
Elephant Garden Creamery
Focacciaza
Fontana Forni
Frencheese Canada
Garys Kettle Corn
Gimme Coxinhas
Gusto A Taste of Italy
Harambe Ethiopian restaurant
Harbour
Hariyali Express Indian Cuisine & Bar
Havana Vancouver
Hugs Mini Donuts
Il mundo cafe
Italian Cultural Centre (Il Centro)
Jamjar
Juniors Pub and Grill
Kulinarya
La Grotta Del Formaggio
La Mezcaleria by La Taqueria
Little Devils Wood Fired Pizza
Livia Forno e Vino
Loula’s Taverna
Lunch Lady by Five Elements Cafe
Main Street Honey Shoppe
Masala Meats
Mediterranean Specialty Foods
Memphis Blues Barbeque House
Milano Coffee
Mr. Arancino
Mr. Pretzels
New Era Concessions Inc / Lemon Heaven
New triple A market
Nina’s Pierogi
Nonna’s Cucina
Norman’s Community Market
Oh Sweet Day! Bake Shop Inc.
Osita
Paella Guys
PASTAGGIO
Pizza Garden
Prado
Ragazzi Pizza Ltd
Riddim and Spice
Roasted Revolution
SLAVIC ROLLS
Smoking Hot Donairs
Social
Sopra Sotto
St. Augustine’s
Sula Indian Restaurant LTD
Sweet Cherubim Natural Foods Ltd.
Take Thai Home
The Cannibal Cafe
The Charlatan
The Dime
The Drive Canteen
The Original Hurricane Potato
TORNADO POTATO
Turks Coffee
Vera’s on the Drive
Via Tevere
Whatafood Food Services Inc.
Zawa
Italian Day 2023
When: June 11, 2023
Time: 12 to 9 pm
Where: Commercial Drive (Venables Street to Grandview Highway), Vancouver
Cost: Free
With files from Daniel Chai
Daily Hive Vancouver is a proud sponsor of Italian Day on The Drive