Chicko Chicken grand opens new location in Burnaby Heights

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
May 4 2022, 7:00 pm
Chicko Chicken grand opens new location in Burnaby Heights
Chicko Chicken, the Korean fried chicken chain, has been busy as of late.

A couple of weeks ago we told you about a new location in North Vancouver, but this week Burnaby Heights officially became the home to a Chicko Chicken, too.

Yesterday, the new spot – located at 4253 Hastings Street – held its grand opening.

Open seven days a week, the new location will serve the same crave-worthy fried chicken dishes that you can get at its other spots.

Expect to find dishes like Yangyeom chicken, a deep-fried chicken with sweet, spicy sauce, and cheese snow chicken which features a special cheese seasoning. Everything is made to order, making it some of the freshest and juiciest fried chicken around.

Other Chicko Chicken locations can be found in New Westminster, Vancouver, and Coquitlam, among other surrounding areas.

Chicko Chicken – Burnaby Heights

Address: 4253 Hastings Street

Instagram

