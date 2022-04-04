FoodCoffee & TeaFood News

Good Earth Coffee to replace Starbucks at select Canadian Indigo stores

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
Apr 4 2022, 6:03 pm
Good Earth Coffee to replace Starbucks at select Canadian Indigo stores
@goodearthhq | @starbuckscanada/Instagram
It was recently announced that Indigo had partnered with Canadian-founded coffee chain, Good Earth Coffeehouse, to launch cafes at select bookstores across the country.

The Canadian bookstore has teamed up with the Calgary-based company to take over five locations vacated by Starbucks, Dished is told.

Indigo is aiming to convert select cafe spaces “with a market-by-market, and sometimes store-by-store” approach.

To start, Good Earth Coffeehouse will be taking over five locations that were formerly Starbucks in Alberta.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Good Earth HQ (@goodearthhq)

Three of the locations will be in Calgary, one will be in Edmonton, and another will be in Winnipeg.

While these spaces were open and available, Indigo reiterates that it continues to work with Starbucks at this time.

“We’re excited to partner with Good Earth Coffeehouse to bring their elevated experience to our customers,” said Peter Ruis, President of Indigo.

“With aligned core values of quality, a commitment to sustainable practices, and bringing people together, it could not be a more natural fit. Good Earth prides itself in being a community coffeehouse with good food and we’re thrilled to be able to offer our customers an opportunity to enjoy the space and connect with one another while they shop with us.”

“Good Earth is partnering with us in available café spaces. We continue to have a strong partnership with Starbucks which operates in 35 Indigo locations across the country,” said an Indigo rep to Dished.

Good Earth East Village

@goodearthhq/Instagram

In March of 2021, Good Earth said it planned on acquiring locations across the country that were “abandoned” by Starbucks.

“Our big push right now is into the GTA; we’re definitely looking to take a number of locations with the Toronto region and probably down into southwestern Ontario as well,” said Michael Going, founder and CEO of Good Earth Cafes Ltd.

“We don’t have a number; we’re just looking at the real estate. We’re looking at not taking over some of their poorer [performing] locations; we’re looking at ones that have strong traffic and sales for them.”

Good Earth Coffeehouse currently operates over 40 locations in six Canadian provinces.

Here are the locations where you’ll soon be able to find Good Earth Coffee inside an Indigo instead of a Starbucks.

  • Address: The Boulevard Shopping Centre, Calgary
  • Address: Signal Hill Centre, Calgary
  • Address: Chapters #964 at CF Chinook Centre in Calgary
  • Address: Chapters #783 at Depot 170 (we call this store “Westside”) in Edmonton
  • Address: Indigo #905 at St. Vital Shopping Centre in Winnipeg

Stay tuned for all updates and announcements on this new partnership.

With files from Karen Doradea

Hogan ShortHogan Short
