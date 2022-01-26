FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Korean pizza chain to open first Toronto location this year

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Jan 26 2022, 3:13 pm
Pizza Maru, internationally known for its Korean pizza, has announced it will open its first Canadian franchise in Toronto later this year.

The Korean chain will open at 6048 Yonge Street, near Finch Station. They are currently looking to hire for the front- and back-of-house as they prepare to open in March.

As for what’s on their menu, Canadian guests can expect premium flavours like Crab Festival, Korean Surf ‘n’ Turf, Kimchi Bay, Mango Ocean and Meaty-holic.

Along with the mouthwatering pizza, Pizza Maru serves seasoned chicken with a large selection of sauces.

They also have a handful of appetizers and pasta options to cater to everyone’s cravings.

Keep an eye out for an opening date!

