3 international restaurant concepts that are coming to Canada soon

While we love, and I mean love, our local eateries, we can’t help but notice some seriously buzz-worthy food and beverage brands entering Canada’s food chat this year.

Check out these international restaurant concepts that opened in Canada for the first time ever, or will do so imminently.

Crumbl Cookies, a massively popular spot for cookies and desserts in the United States, is coming to Canada.

So far, there are a few planned locations for the Canadian expansion: one in Edmonton, Alberta, and the other in Mississauga, Ontario. There are already more than 600 locations in the United States so this is very exciting news.

Umami Burger is from celebrity Chef Alvin Cailan, making different smash burgers served with unique ingredients like umami spice and dashi onions. It’s a fast food fusion of American and Filipino grub.

The Umami Burger is made with a smashed patty on a squishy bun topped with dashi onions, American cheese, pickle chips, and Umami Sauce.

C3, the world’s fastest-growing food tech platform, recently announced in a media release that there would be an expansion into Canada through a partnership with ghost kitchen leader REEF. Umami is one of the ghost kitchen concepts it’s bringing.

Sam’s Crispy Chicken serves fried and grilled chicken sandwiches in different styles, like Nashville hot or Corn Flake crusted.

The Classic Sandwich at Sam’s is made with cornflake-crusted chicken breast seasoned in a signature Sam’s New Orleans-style spice. The bread is a toasted brioche bun, and there are also pickles and classic sauce.

