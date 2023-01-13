Have you ever heard of Umami Burger or Sam’s Crispy Chicken?

It’s fair if you haven’t. They are two food joints you can only find in select cities in the United States…for now. Both are planning on national-wide expansion soon and, luckily, will extend to Canada as well.

C3, the world’s fastest-growing food tech platform, recently announced in a media release that there would be an expansion into Canada through a partnership with Ghost Kitchen leader REEF.

Over 100 brand locations are planned to open within the next year, with ordering available on all major third-party delivery ordering apps.

The first of this concept in Canada will start in Calgary and will launch this month.

Umami Burger is from celebrity Chef Alvin Cailan, making different smash burgers served with unique ingredients like umami spice and dashi onions. It’s a fast food fusion of American and Filipino grub.

The Umami Burger is made with a smashed patty on a squishy bun topped with dashi onions, American cheese, pickle chips, and Umami Sauce.

There are plenty of drinks, sides, and unique sauces, like the Green Goddess or Miso Ranch dip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umami Burger (@umamiburger)

Sam’s Crispy Chicken serves fried and grilled chicken sandwiches in different styles, like Nashville hot or Corn Flake crusted.

The Classic Sandwich at Sam’s is made with cornflake-crusted chicken breast seasoned in a signature Sam’s New Orleans-style spice. The bread is a toasted brioche bun, and there are also pickles and classic sauce.

There are also sides like bacon, mac and cheese, waffle fries, and milkshakes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam’s Crispy Chicken (@samscrispychicken)

Stay tuned for all updates regarding this exciting new Umami Burger and Sam’s Crispy Chicken announcement.

Umami Burger

Instagram

Sam’s Crispy Chicken

Instagram