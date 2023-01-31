Loblaw defensively claps back as Canadians slam end of No Name price freeze

Loblaw just announced the end to its three-month price freeze on all No Name products, and Canadians are having a field day slamming the brand online.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to Daily Hive in an email that the price freeze ends today, January 31.

“Looking ahead, we’ll continue to hold those prices flat wherever possible, and switching to No Name will still save the average family thousands this year,” the spokesperson added.

But shoppers aren’t buying it.

People have been tweeting their frustrations about Loblaw all morning, and the brand seems to reply to a lot of them in an attempt to defend itself from the firestorm of criticism.

“Thoughts and prayers to the Loblaws social team tasked with this bootlicking exercise. Oof,” tweeted one person.

Looking through @loblawco’s tweets and replies, you can see that it’s been replying to dozens of tweets mentioning the grocer’s price freeze since 9 am.

“Wow thanks Loblaws a whole price freeze for… less than a season. Very useful,” tweeted Kyle Hutton Tuesday morning.

“We froze prices to help customers at a time they needed it most and we did something to fight inflation. It meant something to Canadians,” Loblaw Companies replied.

Many also questioned the company blaming skyrocketing food prices on inflation, despite its soaring profits. A report from November found that Loblaw made an extra $1 million per day during the height of inflation last year.

“Loblaws’ no name price freeze ends today and despite soaring profits have the gall to state they can’t help but raise prices cuz inflation,” tweeted Dr. Yoni Freedhoff. “Listen, you’re a for profit company so do what you want but spare us the bullsh**tery.”

The Canadian supermarket retailer also had a reply for that.

“While we may be the face of food inflation but we are certainly not the cause,” it tweeted. “Food prices are higher in our stores simply because the manufacturers who make the products are charging more for them.”

Others accused the company of price gouging before announcing the price freeze last year.

And of course, Loblaw had a reply for that.

“We froze prices when costs continued to climb,” it tweeted. “We took a stand on the price freeze because we knew that the price of food was a huge concern for many Canadians.”

Loblaw announced the price freeze on more than 1,500 items from the No Name brand last October.

The retailer said the move was “in an effort to help customers deal with some of the worst food inflation Canada has ever seen.”

Loblaw President and Chairman Galen Weston Jr. shared the news in a message emailed to customers, which was met with anger and frustration.