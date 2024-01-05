Not a fan: Rolling Stones projection at Vancouver City Hall leads to complaint

After lighting up the side of Vancouver City Hall with a projection of The Rolling Stones logo, one livid citizen filed a complaint against the mayor and councillors.

A complaint made by a member of the public launched an investigation with the Office of the Integrity Commissioner. Allegations were made against Mayor Kim Sim and council members Sarah Kirby-Yung, Mike Klassen, and Peter Meiszner for promoting The Rolling Stones’ upcoming Vancouver concert.

Since Vancouver was the only scheduled Canadian stop on the band’s No Filter tour, councillors Kirby-Yung, Klassen, and Meiszner celebrated with a ceremony in late November at City Hall, where the exterior of the building was illuminated with the English band’s iconic lips and tongue logo, with the visual projection pulsating on the building’s facade.



While Sim did not attend the ceremony, in a pre-recorded video message, the mayor addressed the “exciting news” and shared it on X.

Exciting news Vancouverites! Thrilled to hear that the Rolling Stones will be taking centre stage at BC Place next year. Mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to rock. To Mick, Keith, and Ronnie thanks for bringing your swagger to our awesome city. pic.twitter.com/KLCVrH40c9 — Mayor Ken Sim (@KenSimCity) November 21, 2023

However, the complainant said they were “concerned these activities were a potential conflict of interest and a misuse of influence for non-official purposes,” the document reads.

Sim responded to the claims and said the promotional event was City business. He added that before the logo was displayed on City Hall, he confirmed with the City manager that the event had been approved and noted, “the City did not incur any expense and did not waive any permit or other fees,” according to a summary of the respondent submissions.

The integrity commissioner further explained in their findings the concert promoter approached the mayor’s office about using City Hall to promote the event, and they were connected with the City Manager.

After City staff approved the proposal, the promoter paid $500 for a licence to display the logo on the outside of City Hall. It covered all the costs associated with the light display, including the power required.

However, the integrity commissioner found that the $500 paid by the promoter did not cover all costs.

“While it was a small amount, there was a net revenue for the City,” the commissioner, Lisa Southern, added.

Southern concluded that the mayor or Respondent Councillors did not violate section 4.5 of the Code of Conduct By-law.

“I find the display of the Rolling Stones logo on City Hall was City business. The circumstances around the event resulted in net revenue for the City and the promotion did not involve personal use of City property by the Respondent Councillors or Mayor Sim,” Southern explained.

She also said Sim’s social media posts about the event did not breach the Code of Conduct Bylaw.

“First, his posts did not use any City property or resources. Second, the posts were about the use of City property for City business,” she said.

Currently, no City policy framework covers the use of City property, which allows private entities to access City facilities for a fee.

“Whether City Hall or other City property should be used for marketing purposes to generate revenue for the City is a policy question for Council and City staff, and one they are currently exploring,” Southern added.