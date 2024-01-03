It’s a not-so-happy New Year for some, as 2024 means the BC rent increase is now in effect, and it’s the largest jump the province has seen in years.

The increase was announced by the province in the fall, and while many landlords took issue that the rate was set at 3.5%, which is below the inflation rate, it came into effect on January 1 regardless.

That means if you are a renter and received a notice from your landlord three months ago, you might want to check your automatic withdrawals, as your rent has likely already gone up.

At what rate can BC landlords raise the rent?

The average rent for a one-bedroom in Vancouver is $2,866, according to Rentals.ca, and for someone who has been renting for more than a year, their new rent will be $2,966.31.

That’s a $100.31 increase monthly and $1,203.72 more annually.

For someone renting at $1,500 a month, the increase will be about $50 a month.

Here is a link to the calculator to enter your current rent amount to do the math for you.

But if you didn’t get a letter, does that mean you’re in the clear?

Unfortunately, no.

“Landlords can only increase the rent once a year and must give tenants three months’ notice. Tenants should be aware of the timing requirements and the approved form of the notice,” Zuzana Modrovic of the Residential Tenancy Branch told Daily Hive in the fall.

So, if you didn’t get a notice by October 31, 2023, you won’t see that 3.5% increase this January. The landlord is required to mail the notice of your new rent, email it, or attach it to your door, and they can do that anytime this year.

What are tenants’ rights when it comes to rental increases?

According to RTB, if the rent increase complies with the Residential Tenancy Act, the tenant must pay it.

“However, suppose the landlord collects an increase that does not comply with the act. In that case, the tenant can recover the increase,” says Modrovic, adding that there are currently no specific protections for vulnerable tenants under the act.

Tenants can only dispute a rental increase if it does not comply with the act. They can apply for dispute resolution at the RTB.

“If a landlord collects an increase that does not comply with the amount of the increase, the tenant can recover the increase,” says Modrovic.

I got a rental increase notice, and I can’t afford it; what should I do?

We know paying rent in a province as costly as BC isn’t easy, but unfortunately, if the rent increase complies with the act, the tenant must pay the increased rent starting on the effective date. They can seek legal advice or call the information line if unsure.

“There is no right to dispute a legal annual rent increase,” says Modrovic.

If you don’t pay in full and on time, your landlord could issue a 10-day eviction notice for non-payment of rent.

Historically, this is how rent increases have panned out over the last almost 20 years:

2023 3.5%

2022: 1.5%

2021: 0%

2020: 2.6% (before March 18, 2020)

2019: 2.5%

2018: 4.0%

2017: 3.7%

2016: 2.9%

2015: 2.5%

2014: 2.2%

2013: 3.8%

2012: 4.3%

2011: 2.3%

2010: 3.2%

2009: 3.7%

2008: 3.7%

2007: 4.0%

2006: 4.0%

2005: 3.8%

