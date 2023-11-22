Paint it, Rolling Stones: Legendary band's logo lights up Vancouver City Hall

In 227 days, the Rolling Stones will take to the stage at BC Place Stadium as part of what will likely be the legendary rock band’s final tour ever.

The Vancouver concert will be the third last concert date in the band’s upcoming tour spanning 16 cities across Canada and the United States in 2024.

And more specifically, the concert at BC Place Stadium on July 5, 2024 will be their one and only Canadian stop.

To commemorate the occasion and help build up excitement, earlier this evening, the exterior of Vancouver City Hall was illuminated with the English band’s iconic lips and tongue logo, with the visual projection pulsating on the building’s facade. This display will end at 11 pm tonight.

Vancouver City Councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung said they are doing “something pretty special” to give Mick, Keith, and Ronnie a “warm welcome,” as this is going to be a “historic, epic, and unforgettable concert.”

In a pre-recorded video message, Mayor Ken Sim says “Vancouver has the biggest Rolling Stone fans and they are going to lose their s*** next summer when you guys are rocking it out at BC Place. Thanks for being awesome, and thanks for bringing your swagger to Vancouver.”

The Rolling Stones were originally scheduled to play in Vancouver in May 2020, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic. Just before the 2020 concert date was first announced, local concert promoters plastered electronic signs across the city with the band’s logo to tease.

The last time the Rolling Stones performed in Vancouver was in 2006.

Tickets for the Rolling Stones 2024 Vancouver concert go on sale Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10 am.