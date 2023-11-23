The Rolling Stones announced yesterday that the legendary rock band is coming to Vancouver, but not everyone is a fan.

Vancouver is the only scheduled Canadian stop as part of the band’s No Filter tour so far, and to celebrate, city councillors Sarah Kirby-Yung, Mike Klassen, and Peter Meiszner joined a big ceremony on Tuesday night at City Hall as a projection of The Rolling Stones was lit up on the side of the building.

Last night, City Hall was lit up with an iconic logo. Looking forward to welcoming the legendary @rollingstones next year on July 5th. pic.twitter.com/cd0f0u2Kmr — Mayor Ken Sim (@KenSimCity) November 22, 2023

People online had a lot of thoughts about that. While some shared excitement about the concert, others expressed that they thought the gesture was a waste of time and funds.

Seems Like An ABSOLUTE Waste of Money All This HYPE… And my question is why the Rolling Stones get this City Hall treatment???? Did you get a kickback from Livenation or the promoter??? Will you be doing this other artists that aren’t 80 years old white and more current… — AG (@AG_NBA_X) November 22, 2023

Some tried to highlight that they thought the whole big response was distasteful.

This is embarrassing. I haven’t got anything against the Rolling Stones, but going gaga over a concert that City Council had nothing to do with… it makes ABC look like the Beverly Hillbillies. #VanPoli — Carol Reardon (she/her) [email protected] (@caroltreardon) November 22, 2023

Others got straight to the point.

This is so cringe. — Crocs Jock (@Robertdrew82) November 22, 2023

Some commenters tried to highlight that there are more important things to be worried about in Vancouver, like housing issues, than showing love to a legendary rock band.

sick video also I can’t afford to live here anymore please help — Paolo (@internet_paolo) November 22, 2023

Some sounded off about why Vancouver is paying so much attention to this concert in particular, and how the city’s energy could be better spent elsewhere.

You have serious issues happening in Vancouver and you take tax payer paid resources and time for this BS? — Sssssgigio (@topogigio669) November 22, 2023 Keri Korteling wrote that the mayor would be better off handling something of actual importance to Vancouverites.

Such second hand embarrassment for you.

Please address something of actual importance for Vancouverites, like housing, empathy and care for folks living with addictions, improving bicycle access to name a few. — Keri Korteling (@KeriKorteling) November 22, 2023

The band officially announced a performance at BC Place in June 2024.

The Rolling Stones were supposed to play in Vancouver in 2020 as part of the No Filter tour, but it was postponed.

Tickets to the concert will go on sale on Friday, February 14 at 10 am, with limited VIP packages available.

What did you think of the concert announcement? Let us know in the comments.