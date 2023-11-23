EventsNewsUrbanizedCurated

"Absolute waste of money": People are livid over Vancouver's Rolling Stones announcement

Nov 23 2023, 1:02 am
Rolling Stones logo projected onto Vancouver City Hall on November 21, 2023. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive) | Everett Collection/Shutterstock

The Rolling Stones announced yesterday that the legendary rock band is coming to Vancouver, but not everyone is a fan.

Vancouver is the only scheduled Canadian stop as part of the band’s No Filter tour so far, and to celebrate, city councillors Sarah Kirby-Yung, Mike Klassen, and Peter Meiszner joined a big ceremony on Tuesday night at City Hall as a projection of The Rolling Stones was lit up on the side of the building.

People online had a lot of thoughts about that. While some shared excitement about the concert, others expressed that they thought the gesture was a waste of time and funds.

Some tried to highlight that they thought the whole big response was distasteful.

Others got straight to the point.

Some commenters tried to highlight that there are more important things to be worried about in Vancouver, like housing issues, than showing love to a legendary rock band.

Some sounded off about why Vancouver is paying so much attention to this concert in particular, and how the city’s energy could be better spent elsewhere.

The band officially announced a performance at BC Place in June 2024.

The Rolling Stones were supposed to play in Vancouver in 2020 as part of the No Filter tour, but it was postponed.

Tickets to the concert will go on sale on Friday, February 14 at 10 am, with limited VIP packages available.

What did you think of the concert announcement? Let us know in the comments.

