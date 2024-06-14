Chai Wagon: Inside Vancouver's new flavourful authentic tea house

Chai Wagon has officially opened its brick-and-mortar storefront in Vancouver, so it was time to fulfill my destiny.

Having the last name of Chai has always been a fun conversation starter, with people throughout my life asking me if I liked drinking tea. So when it was announced in 2023 that the popular street vendor was opening a new tea house , I knew that I had to go.

The Chai Wagon cafe is located at 196 East 2nd Avenue, at the busy corner of Main Street and 2nd Avenue. Pedestrians and commuters were welcomed by saffron, white, and green balloons, the colours of the Indian flag.

Founder Shivam Jaiswal welcomed diners into the cafe with samples of chai. The extensive menu offers six flavours, including ginger, seven spices, vegan, and Elaichi.

“Chai Wagon was created to introduce the authentic Indian Chai,” Jaiswal told me. “And now, with the storefront, the idea is to create a place similar to the corner food storefronts in India.

“We keep our food and drinks very traditional. For this reason, many people relate to our message and our products.”

Chai Wagon founder Shivam Jaiswal welcomes guests into the newly-opened cafe at the corner of Main Street and 2nd Avenue with a flourish. @DailyHiveVan pic.twitter.com/6UL5ccyxAy — Daniel Chai (@IamDanielChai) June 14, 2024



The service at Chai Wagon is fast and friendly. They serve summer drinks like Indian Cold Coffee and Mango Shakes for people on the run or those looking to relax at the outdoor tables.

Guests with a bigger appetite can treat themselves to flavourful Street Food made in-house, including Samosa Chaat with chickpea curry, yogurt, tamarind, and mint chutney. Other options include Bhel Puri and Bhalla Papri, which truly looked as good as they tasted.

Jaiswal’s passion for tea comes from his home state of Haryana, India, where drinking multiple cups of chai is part of nearly everyone’s daily routine.

Building relationships is also important to the restaurateur, and that’s what he has been able to do with the Chai Wagon since the original food and drink cart opened outside of the Commercial Broadway station in 2019.

“Even my non-Indian customers who have travelled to India, they come up and they have this conversation with me and that’s the most satisfying part of my job. When, you know, I’m trying to know my customers and I am having a conversation,” he previously told Daily Hive.

Diners in a hurry can treat themselves to several grab-and-go menu items, including Paneer Patties, Butter Chicken Patties, and Bread Pakoras. The traditional eats are stuffed with filling and surrounded by a flaky puff pasty or paneer.

There are also sandwiches like Chicken Tikka Masala and Paneer Butter Masala and a variety of deserts such as Rose Falooda. The latter is made with vermicelli noodles, rose pulp, rabdi (Indian condensed milk), kulfi (Indian ice cream), and Sabza seeds. And is a perfect way to stay cool on a hot summer day.

Jaiswal shared that the Chai Wagon’s first week at the corner of Main Street and 2nd Avenue has been a big success, though overwhelming too.

“We are very grateful to all our customers who have been coming regularly over the years,” he added. “We have tried to create a place similar to the storefronts in India where you can hang out with your friends.

“I am deeply connected to my roots and very proud of my culture. I want to share a piece of it with everyone through chai.”

And yes, the chai was absolutely delicious.

Chai Wagon

Address: 196 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Hours: 9 am to 10 pm daily

Instagram

With files from Simran Singh and thanks to Jeff Cooper.