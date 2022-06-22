FoodCoffee & TeaFood EventsFood News

The Vancouver Tea Festival returns this fall to Metro Vancouver

The Vancouver Tea Festival returns this fall to Metro Vancouver
There are coffee people and there are tea people and this event is catered specifically to the latter.

It’s been two years since the Vancouver Tea Festival took place, so this year’s event is a highly anticipated one.

The biggest and most-attended festival of its kind in Western Canada, the VTF usually attracts around 2,000 tea lovers each year.

Organized by the Vancouver Tea Society, the festival this year will take place at its usual venue at the Nikkei National Museum and Cultural Centre in Burnaby on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30.

Vendor registration is still open so there is yet to be a confirmed list of exhibitors, but visitors can expect to find varieties of fine teas from around the world.

Tickets will be available for this event sometime in late summer.

Check back for more updates in the coming months.

Vancouver Tea Festival

When: Saturday, October 29 from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday, October 30 from 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Nikkei National Museum and Cultural Centre, 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby
Tickets: Available late summer

