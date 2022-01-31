15 companies hiring over 200 positions in Vancouver this February

Companies and organizations are moving full steam ahead in 2022. They’re continuing to hire a ton of positions this February.

What’s stopping you from updating your LinkedIn page and throwing your hat in the ring for the right opportunity?

Here are some noteworthy jobs hiring in Vancouver right now:

Who: Over 600,000+ photographers use Pixieset’s suite of tools to run their business. Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery, has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and of course deliver images easily all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their business from end to end.

4 weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook and any tools you need to be successful, flexible work options, charitable donation matching and more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in an environment that is positive, supportive, challenges you to do your best and have fun while at it. Being fast-growing also means you will have plenty of opportunities for growth and work on projects that make a difference. More: To learn more about Pixieset’s open roles, please visit their careers page.