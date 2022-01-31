15 companies hiring over 200 positions in Vancouver this February

Companies and organizations are moving full steam ahead in 2022. They’re continuing to hire a ton of positions this February.
What’s stopping you from updating your LinkedIn page and throwing your hat in the ring for the right opportunity?
Here are some noteworthy jobs hiring in Vancouver right now:
Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Cyber Security Instructor; Education Coordinator, Reskilling; Education Manager; Mentor (Development, Data Science, or Cyber Security); Mentor Onboarding and Community Specialist; Web Instructor (Remote Full-Time and Part-Time Needed); Product Manager; Proposal Writer/Workforce Development Officer – USA or North America; Proposal Writer/Workforce Development Specialist – Government Team; Workforce Development Officer – APAC; Campaign Manager, B2C; Content Writer; Associate Product Manager; Content and Communications Coordinator; Designer & Production Artist; and a Student Advisor to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.
Dr. Bill
- Who: Dr. Bill is on a mission to make healthcare better by eliminating traditional process friction points experienced by physicians in Canada. Acquired by RBC Ventures in October 2019, Dr. Bill is backed by the resources of one of Canada’s largest businesses yet moves nimbly like a startup as a part of the RBC Ventures portfolio. Dr. Bill is headquartered in Vancouver, but the team prioritizes remote work, enabling team members to work from anywhere in Canada.
- Jobs: Dr.Bill is growing quickly and is currently hiring for a Product Marketing Manager, Senior Manager, Software Development, Software Engineer, iOS, Sales Consultants, Senior Manager, Operations and Project Manager.
- Perks: As a startup in one of Canada’s largest companies, working at Dr. Bill offers the unique opportunity to innovate and move quickly while also offering stability, competitive compensation and strong benefits. Having been a proponent of remote work from its founding, Dr. Bill has created a work culture and environment that empowers team members to work remotely. Continuously fostering and growing diversity is deeply rooted in the company ethos with practices that include teamwork and collaboration to support belonging, flexible work arrangements to accommodate various needs, inclusive and transparent communication to ensure open dialogue about issues, and growth opportunities tied to merit and achievement to foster equality.
- More: You can learn more about Dr. Bill and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.
Ready
- Who: At Ready, we connect guests directly to hospitality venues on their phones so they can view the menu, order, pay, review, and redeem rewards with no sign-up or app download required. We’re redefining on-premise dining, removing outdated friction for both venues and their guests with category-leading, cost-efficient contactless BYOD technology. Based in Canada and available in a growing number of locations all over North America, Ready is a flexible solution for venues looking to streamline operations and provide an unrivalled guest experience.
- Jobs: Current job openings at Ready include a Senior Developer, DevOps; Software Developer, Backend; and a Digital Marketing Specialist.
- Perks: Join an industry-leading product team during a time of growth, twice-yearly hackathons, flexibility and autonomy in your role, your birthday off, plus all of the benefits of an exciting start-up with the backing of an established parent company iQmetrix, an award-winning employer.
- More: To learn more about Ready’s open positions, visit Ready’s career page.
Traction on Demand
- Who: Traction on Demand is North America’s largest Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm. The company has consistently been recognized as one of the fastest-growing, best-managed, and happiest workplaces in North America. Traction on Demand also hosts online and in-person business, recruitment, and tech-focused conferences throughout the year.
- Jobs: Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for a Senior Solution Architect, Solution Architect – Marketing Automation, Technical Architect, Demand Generation Manager, and an Enterprise Account Manager.
- Perks: Extensive flexible work options; monthly community events; fitness allowance; remote office set-up allowance; lunch program; two paid volunteer days per year; quarterly profit sharing; health, dental and vision; personal and health spending accounts; employee assistance program; fully paid 12-week Traction baby benefit; employee stock ownership plan; continued learning opportunities and more.
- More: To learn more about Traction on Demand, visit their jobs page.
Jane
- Who: Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video and invoicing on one secure, beautifully designed system. Jane was founded by Trevor Johnston and Alison Taylor, a product-person and a customer-person, who are the Co-CEOs. This means the two main teams at Jane (the product and the customer team) are both led by doers who understand the job. There are no suits at Jane. There isn’t even a sales team! Jane is growing and has an exciting future ahead, including interesting and challenging projects like their own (J)analytics platform, a patient care initiative, global insurance integrations, COVID-19 vaccination scheduling, and video conferencing, all *without* putting in 60+ hour work weeks.
- Jobs: Group Product Manager – Account Essentials, Javascript Developer, Senior Staff Developer, Principal Developer (Architect), IT Administrator, Staff Data Engineer, Director of Product – Billing, Insurance and Payments (Canada or US), Site Reliability Engineer – Infrastructure, Site Reliability Engineer – Tooling, Senior Agile Coach, Engineering Manager, Director of Engineering, Technical Recruiter, Full Stack Developer, Ruby Developer
- Perks: Perks are nice, and Jane has plenty, but more important is the way the company works. Read Jane’s values to see if our mission-based team and customer-centric company is something you’d like to be a part of building. But still, we take care of our staff through providing three all staff Jane-cation days and your birthday off every year on top of generous vacation time and a company-wide winter holiday break, extended health care from day one, participation in Jane’s Employee Stock purchase plan (JSOP), a remote-first workplace, $500 annual wellness fund, a no-fixed-limit sick leave policy, an opportunity to “help the helpers” and serve a vast community of healthcare practitioners making the world a better, healthier place.
- More: To learn more or check out available jobs, visit Jane’s website.
Canada Drives
- Who: One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day.
- Jobs: Current openings include Data Engineer, Digital Marketing Analyst, Customer Service Representative (Remote), Credit Analyst, UX/UI Designer, Project Manager – Finance Transformation, Digital Marketing Specialist, Ecommerce Marketing Specialist, Marketing Director (eCommerce), Senior SEO Manager (Remote), Backend Engineer, Lead Backend Engineer, Salesforce Engineer, Systems Administrator and more.
- Perks: Employees enjoy full MSP & benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.
- More: Check out Canada Drives’ job board for current opportunities.
Diligent
- Who: Diligent is the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) SaaS company, serving one million users from over 25,000 customers around the world. Its innovative technology gives leaders a connected view of governance, risk, compliance, and ESG across their organizations, sparking the insights they need to make better decisions and lead with purpose.
- Jobs: Client Partner, Specialist / Sr. Specialist, Senior Software Engineer (Backend) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer (Cloud Infrastructure) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer (Frontend) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer (Fullstack) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer in Test (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer in Test (Scala/Java) (Remote Friendly), Software Engineer (Frontend), Senior Service Desk Analyst, Service Desk Analyst, Group Product Manager, Account Development Manager, and more.
- Perks: Employees enjoy industry-leading extended health benefits and competitive salaries, paid days off to volunteer in their community, relocation opportunities to Diligent’s international offices, and other perks to keep their minds and bodies healthy. Diligent prides itself on offering employees endless growth and mentorship opportunities at all levels, from professional development to job shadowing, to make their career goals happen.
- More: You can learn more about Diligent openings on their careers page.
Commit
- Who: Commit is the first professional network founded by software developers that puts the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities. Until now, your growth as a Startup Engineer was dependent on where you lived. Commit changed that. Come help build the future of distributed work, today.
- Jobs: All full-time remote: Engineering Partner, Business Development Associate, Developer Advocate, Product Operations Manager (Platform)
- Perks: Commit is a completely remote company (no offices), and distributed (coast-to-coast). The remote-first model enables Commit to offer flexible hours and provide leading benefits and compensation packages. Commit’s culture is product-led and the team is passionate about doing what’s right for the engineer.
- More: To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit the careers page – or – if you’re a software engineer looking for a new startup role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program.
Xero
- Who: Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses with over three million subscribers globally. Through Xero, small business owners and their advisors have access to real-time financial data any time, anywhere and on any device. Xero offers an ecosystem of over 1,000 third-party apps and 300+ connections to banks and other financial partners. In 2021, Xero was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), powered by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. In 2020 and 2021, Xero was included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and in 2020, Xero was recognised by IDC MarketScape as a leader in its worldwide SaaS and cloud-enabled small business finance and accounting applications vendor assessment.
- Jobs: Senior Design Researcher – Inventory, Backend Engineer (PHP), Development Team Lead, Senior Account Manager, Business Development Representative, and more.
- Perks: Xero offers a number of great perks including Health and Wellness benefits coverage, a generous employee share scheme, leave allowance, a flexible work environment, and parental leave benefits. At Xero, team members are given 10 annual Well-being days to be used for things like mental health, caring for sick family or one’s own sickness. On top of that, compassionate leave is a tool that People leaders can utilize to grant employees additional time off (beyond Well-being and PTO) when anyone is dealing with a challenging circumstance — such as having kids home while schools are closed.
- More: To learn more about Xero and check out the current openings, visit their careers page.
WFHomie
- Who: WFHomie is a leading Canadian employee engagement and distributed team culture platform that makes building real human connections between employees easier by analyzing employee engagement and identifying gaps in team behaviour. Based on this data, WFHomie provides curated recommendations on actions to take, leveraging the platform’s unique set of virtual experiences, team-building activities and employee appreciation opportunities. This helps companies attract and retain top talent, boost their employer brand, and keep culture alive, even in the remote workplace.
- Jobs: Intermediate Front-End Developer, Senior Fullstack Engineer
- Perks: 100% remote and flexible work, with regular online team social; Competitive compensation and equity plan, opportunities to grow with the company; Education & learning stipend for personal growth and development; Flexible vacation time to promote a healthy work-life blend; Paid parental leave; Company-wide recharge days each quarter; Home office & technology stipend; Optional access to flexible office space in your location.
- More: To learn more about WFHomie’s open positions, visit WFHomie’s career page.
HomeStars
- Who: HomeStars is Canada’s largest network of verified and community-reviewed home service professionals. They connect project-ready homeowners with the best pros in their area to help them hire right the first time.
- Jobs: HomeStars is actively hiring across their Sales and Engineering teams. Current job openings include Front End Engineer, Senior Salesforce Engineer, Business Development Representative, and more.
- Perks: Some of the many employee perks at HomeStars include, remote and hybrid work, RRSP matching, a competitive benefits plan, a GoodLife fitness membership discount, weeklong office closure in December, and health and wellness lunch & learns.
- More: To learn more about HomeStars and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.
Plenty of Fish
- Who: Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2003, Plenty of Fish is one of the early pioneers in the online dating industry, with one of the largest and most diverse communities of singles. It is one of the top revenue-driving brands in the Match Group (comprised of Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge and Match.com). The team at Plenty of Fish loves what they do and they have the ability to profoundly impact millions of people’s lives every single day! Recently named one of BC’s Top Employers, Plenty of Fish is a great place to build friendships, grow your career and collaborate with top talent.
- Jobs: Our growing team is currently hiring: Android Engineer, Data Analyst, Engineering Manager, Growth Lead, Marketing Analyst, Senior Data Analyst, Senior Data Engineer – Data Analytics, Senior Data Scientist/ML Engineer, Senior DevOps Engineer, Senior Product Designer, Senior React Developer.
- Perks: Plenty of Fish offers competitive compensation packages including paying 100% of all benefit premiums, an annual bonus, Match Group equity (for select roles), employee stock purchase plan, generous vacation and flex days, maternity & parental leave top up, fertility preservation benefits, RRSP matching, personal & professional development budget and professional development days, unlimited access to Udemy, Match Group wide mentorship program, a global gift matching program, corporate ClassPass membership, health and wellness benefits and much more!
- More: You can learn more about careers at Plenty of Fish and the roles open roles here.
Pixieset
- Who: Over 600,000+ photographers use Pixieset’s suite of tools to run their business. Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery, has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and of course deliver images easily all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their business from end to end.
- Jobs: Pixieset is currently hiring: Full Stack Developers, Senior Full Stack Developers, Senior Front End Developers, a QA Analyst, QA Co-op students, Customer Support Specialists and an Engineering Manager.
- Perks: 4 weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook and any tools you need to be successful, flexible work options, charitable donation matching and more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in an environment that is positive, supportive, challenges you to do your best and have fun while at it. Being fast-growing also means you will have plenty of opportunities for growth and work on projects that make a difference.
- More: To learn more about Pixieset’s open roles, please visit their careers page.
Trulioo
- Who: Trulioo (Truly You) was founded in 2011 to help reduce fraud, mitigate risk, and increase trust and safety online. By providing secure access to GlobalGateway, Trulioo’s marketplace of identity data and services, organizations can instantly verify the identities of five billion people and 330 million businesses worldwide through a single API. Its clients include some of the world’s most prominent tech companies, banks, payment processors, and money transfer companies, along with major online marketplaces, financial institutions and gaming companies. Its mission matters — for billions of people everywhere. Trulioo truly believes that everyone is someone, and invites you to join its mission and celebrate the positive change the company is making in the world.
- Jobs: Truiloo is hiring for more than 50 positions, including Intermediate Software Engineer, Senior Software Engineer, Product Analyst, Senior UX/UI Web Designer, Senior SEO (B2B) Strategist, Field Marketing Manager – Events, North America Sales Development Representative, Revenue Operations Manager, Sales Operation Specialist, Customer Success Manager, Application Security Engineer, Quality Assurance Engineer, Account Executive (Customer Expansion), Account Executive (SMB), Senior Talent Acquisition Partner.
- Perks: Trulioo offers competitive compensation along with great extended health and dental benefits. Learning opportunities include our Education, Training & Certification Policy and professional development programs. The company hosts various sports and wellness activities, social events, birthday celebrations, lunch and learns, and encourages friendly (but often competitive!) games of ping-pong and foosball. The Vancouver offices have spectacular waterfront views and are next to some of the city’s best restaurants. The offices are conveniently located within walking distance of transit, and employees have access to gym facilities and free bike lockers. Trulioo values its employees and has created a flexible and friendly work environment where everyone can succeed and grow with the company!
- More: Trulioo is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and its commitment to inclusion across race, gender, age, religion, identity, and experience connects the company with the customers and communities it serves, attracting top talent and passionate changemakers across the globe.
Visier
- Who: Visier is the global leader in People Analytics and Workforce Intelligence trusted by over 8000 customers and a third of the Fortune 500. Our solutions give customers valuable insight into their people, because people are a business’ most important asset. Every day Visier employees work to help create more efficient, fair, and successful businesses through leveraging data. Recently closing a successful Series E funding round, and a landmark $1B valuation, Visier is embarking on an incredible phase of its 11-year growth journey.
- Jobs: We are hiring 100+ positions in 2022 in all disciplines including software developers, tech sales, marketing, product, and more.
- Perks: Visier is voted as Canada’s 2021 Top Small & Medium Employer. Visier offers comprehensive employee benefits in wellness, learning, and compensation.
- More: Explore our how we look after our team here and discover a career with purpose.