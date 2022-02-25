One might think that high-paying jobs are easy to fill, but that isn’t necessarily the case.

US-based global employment website Indeed recently shared the top five jobs with large salaries that Calgary employers are struggling to fill, and the number one career might surprise you.

Elysée Kazemian, a senior account executive for Citizen Relations, which represents Indeed, told Daily Hive despite competitive salaries, employers are having a hard time finding workers for these positions.

“The data listed represents roles that have been open for longer than 60 days in 2021 on Indeed’s website,” said Kazemian. “While job postings can be opened for longer than 60 days, we use this measure as a proxy for difficult hiring.”

Just how difficult is it for employers to fill some of these jobs? In Calgary, 29% of job posts for chiropractors are still open after two months, even with an average salary of $80,918.

Roles for software engineers, front-end developers, physiotherapists, and construction project managers are also hard to fill across the city.

According to Statistics Canada, the average hourly wage offered in Alberta in quarter three of 2021 was $23.50. For the positions listed in Indeed’s ranking, however, average hourly wages range from $34.88 to $38.90, so you’d think there would be qualified people clamouring for these roles.

Here are the top five highest-paying jobs in Calgary that have had listings open for two months or longer:

Chiropractor

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 29%

Average salary: $80,918

Software engineer

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 25%

Average salary: $75,417

Front end developer

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 22%

Average salary: $77,974

Physiotherapist

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 20%

Average salary: $73,378

Construction project manager

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 14%

Average salary: $72,555

Across the country, the hardest-to-fill positions varied greatly from YYC’s chiropractor job listings.

In Toronto and Montreal, the demand was high for software engineers, and for senior software engineers in Vancouver.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre