These are Toronto's high-paying jobs that employers are struggling to fill

Stuck in a rut? Now might be the right time for a career change.

Indeed, an American worldwide employment site, recently shared the top five positions that employers struggle to fill. And no surprises here: the most in-demand jobs in Toronto are in the construction and tech sector.

Elysée Kazemian, a senior account executive for Citizen Relations, which represents Indeed, told Daily Hive that despite competitive salaries, employers are having a hard time finding workers for these positions.

“The data listed represents roles that have been open for longer than 60 days in 2021 on Indeed’s website,” said Kazemian. “While job postings can be opened for longer than 60 days, we use this measure as a proxy for difficult hiring.”

Just how hard is it for employers? In Toronto, 36% of job posts for software engineers are still open after two months, even with an average salary of $85,684.

According to Statistics Canada, the average hourly wage in Ontario as of September 2021 was $23.15. For these positions, however, average hourly wages range from $36.74 to $57.59.

Here are the top five positions (with average salaries) that have been open for two months or longer:

Software engineer

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 36%

Average salary: $85,684

Product designer

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 35%

Average salary: $79,027

Software architect

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 33%

Average salary: $110,591

Architect

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 29%

Average salary: $108,928

Construction project manager

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 26%

Average salary: $70,557

Across the country, hard-to-fill positions are roughly similar. Like in Toronto, the demand is high for software engineers in Montreal and senior software engineers in Vancouver. Calgary is a bit of an outlier though: demand is high for chiropractors, a position with an average salary of $80,918.