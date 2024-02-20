Dank Mart unveils limited-edition clothing collab built from snack wrappers

Epic snacks emporium Dank Mart is known for its cool collaborations, and it’s back at it again with a foodie fashion team-up that is a feast for the eyes.

Dank Mart has partnered with Vancouver-based creative studio In House to create a limited-edition clothing collab built out of snack wrapping and packaging.

The stunning and mouthwatering designs are on display at Dank Mart’s downtown Vancouver location until Sunday, February 25. And fans even have a chance to win an exclusive 1 of 1 custom varsity jacket.

“We initially approached the team at Dank Mart to collaborate on this special project,” said Marcus Quon, Chief Operating Officer of In House, to Daily Hive. “We’ve always seen them as leaders and innovators in our community. Whether it’s food, clothing, music, or art, the team at Dank Mart always puts culture first.”

“We both look at this project through a bigger lens than simply making something cool. In House and Dank Mart push the envelope when it comes to bringing people together and building relationships to grow stronger roots for Vancouver and our creative industries. So this seemed like the perfect way to tie everything together and create something memorable.”

In House, founded by Quon, Matthew Harrison and Graham Hood, specializes in developing and designing branded clothing and merch for businesses across North America. The designers created the three custom outfits from snack packaging found inside the rare snacks and exotic drinks shop.

“We were given a variety of hype snacks from Dank Mart to put all of this together,” explained Hood. “Over a couple of weeks, we carefully unpackaged everything and cleaned the crumbs off so we could repurpose the packaging to turn them into these special pieces of clothing for our friends Dejan and Nina and their son Blu.”

“With all the hours that went into this, the hardest part of the entire project was not to eat all the snacks on the first day. We had to pace ourselves.”

The custom items are not for sale, though foodies and fashionistas can see them up close in Dank Mart’s Robson display window.

In House and Dank Mart are also giving away a one-of-a-kind wearable Supreme Oreo leather varsity jacket in celebration of their team-up.

“Collaborations like this really allow us to spread our creative wings and do things outside of the typical day-to-day services that we offer,” added Quon. “It also challenges us and pushes our limitations to better understand our capabilities. Using delicate snack wrappers is different from the typical materials that were used to working with so it made things interesting when developing and creating these garments.

“The best part though is having the opportunity to work with other like-minded individuals and put our skill sets together to create something special.”

