Inside the first H&M Home store in Metro Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Metro Vancouver’s very first H&M Home store opened at The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) shopping centre today.

The much-anticipated opening of the fast fashion retailer’s home interior collection concept store is part of the chain’s brand new two-level H&M flagship store at the mall.

It spans 30,000 sq ft of space in the East Mews of the newly built outdoor mall area, with the H&M Home part of the store — located on the ground level — accounting for about a quarter of the store’s overall footprint.

H&M Home offers contemporary decor and home accessors for every room in the home, with styles for pillows, bedding, home storage, dinnerware and tableware, rugs, bath and shower, blankets, cookware, and toys.

Along with H&M Home, this store also features H&M’s typical departments, with women’s clothing in areas of both floors, and men’s, children’s, and more women’s clothing sections in the second level.

This is only the fourth H&M store in Canada to have a H&M Home department, with the other locations at West Edmonton Mall, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, and CF Carrefour Laval in Montreal.

H&M also recently completed a significant expansion and renovation of its flagship store at CF Pacific Centre in downtown Vancouver, growing its footprint to nearly 40,000 sq ft over three levels.

With an end to the pandemic now in sight, businesses at TAB are starting to ramp up their activities at the new mall for planned openings over the coming weeks and months.

The mall opened its brand new Tables food court early this month, which will see 19 food and beverage options gradually open through September.

Cineplex is also planning to open its VIP Theatres location at TAB, which will have five screens, and its first The Rec Room in Metro Vancouver. This entertainment and gaming centre — complete with nearly 100 arcade and video game machines, a casual sit-down dining restaurant called Three10, and TheShed for quick bites and drinks — will have a floor area of 40,000 sq ft with a capacity for up to 1,300 guests.

Dozens of other stores and restaurants are also lined up for an opening, including Urban Outfitters — located just across from H&M — on August 1.

TAB is located right next to SkyTrain’s Brentwood Town Centre Station.