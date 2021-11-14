IKEA won't be selling Christmas trees in Canada this year

Canadians will not be able to buy their Christmas trees at IKEA this holiday season.

In an update on its website, the furniture company revealed that it will not be selling Christmas trees this year due to supply issues.

“Unfortunately, live Christmas trees will not be available to purchase at IKEA Canada stores this holiday season,” the statement reads.

“We know live trees have been a much-loved tradition for IKEA and our customers over many years and we sincerely apologize.”

Supply chain issues are also causing a shortage of IKEA’s meatballs, kitchen cabinets, and mattresses.

IKEA is not facing the Christmas tree shortage alone.

Extreme weather, COVID-induced supply chain issues, and increased demand have led to industry-wide scarcity for the 2021 season, experts say.

In mid-October—more than two months before Christmas Day—The American Christmas Tree Association was already urging shoppers to break the ornaments out early: “This is not the year to buy a tree last-minute.”