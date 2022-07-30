NewsTransportationUrbanized

ICBC: rebates are on the way and you could get yours in days

Jul 30 2022
Now that the end of the month is finally here, eligible British Columbians will receive their rebate cheques from ICBC.

The gas rebate cheque, intended to help cover some of the cost of inflation as gas prices have been soaring in 2022, will be in the mail by the end of July as ICBC had planned.

Once the cheques are in the mail, it should take a few days to be delivered by Canada Post.

On Friday, July 29, ICBC confirmed their progress on Twitter.

British Columbians have been waiting four months for the cheques after the rebate was first announced in March 2022.

If you’ve signed up for a direct deposit and haven’t received your rebate, it may be because you have a leased vehicle or signed up for a direct deposit past the deadline.

Anyone signed up past the deadline must wait for a cheque to be mailed out.

If you’re still waiting for your cheque, you might want to visit ICBC.com and make sure that you have the most up-to-date address on file for where you want to receive the cheque.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.

