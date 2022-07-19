Temporary relief is over as Vancouver gas prices predicted to rise again

The temporary relief at the pump is over and you can kiss the relatively cheap gas prices goodbye as they’re predicted to rise yet again as early as tomorrow in Vancouver.

Gas prices dropped to their lowest point in the city in recent weeks since breaking records and reaching nearly $2.40 earlier this summer.

The price at the pump has been hovering around $1.998 or $1.999 depending on the station over the past several days, but prices are predicted to climb back up to $2.019 on Wednesday according to price history on Gas Wizard.

If the prediction pans out, it would bring prices up to the highest point since July 13 when the price at the pump reached $2.079.

Whether prices will continue to climb past $2.019 remains to be seen.

What about the rebate?

When it comes to relief for drivers in British Columbia, many are still waiting for their gas rebate cheques to come in the mail.

In a recent exchange with Daily Hive Urbanized, ICBC suggested it would be mailing out the remaining cheques — millions that have yet to be received — by the end of July.

ICBC told Daily Hive Urbanized it issued all 25,000 rebates to customers who signed up for direct deposit, all credit card rebates to eligible customers (573,000), and processed 260,000 cheques, with another 200,000 scheduled to go out this week.

Out of approximately 3.5 million rebates totalling $396 million that are going to be sent out in total, that still leaves roughly 2.4 million left to be disbursed, which seems like it could be a tall task to be completed by the end of the month.

If you’re still waiting for your cheque, you might want to visit ICBC.com and make sure that you have the most up-to-date address on file for where you want to receive the cheque.