ICBC "on track" to mail out millions of rebate cheques by end of July

If you’ve been patiently waiting for your gas rebate cheque, you shouldn’t be waiting too much longer according to ICBC.

ICBC tells Daily Hive that it’s on track to mail out all of the remaining cheques by the end of July.

According to ICBC, they’ve issued all 25,000 rebates to customers who signed up for direct deposit, all credit card rebates to eligible customers (573,000) and processed 260,000 cheques, with another 200,000 scheduled to go out this week.

Out of approximately 3.5 million rebates totalling $396 million that are going to be sent out in total, that still leaves roughly 2.4 million left to be disbursed, which seems like it could be a tall task to be completed by the end of the month.

The ICBC gas rebate was issued by the BC government on the heels of record-breaking gas prices in the province.

If you’ve signed up for direct deposit and haven’t received your rebate, it may be because you have a leased vehicle or signed up for direct deposit past the deadline.

Anyone who signed up past the deadline will have to wait for a cheque to be mailed out.

ICBC says that approximately $142 million in rebates has been disbursed.

If you’re still waiting for your cheque, you might want to visit ICBC.com and make sure that you have the most up-to-date address on file for where you want to receive the cheque.