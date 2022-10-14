More money, more problems: ICBC re-issues thousands of gas rebates

If you haven’t received your ICBC cheque, you may be among thousands who have yet to receive their gas relief rebates.

ICBC told Daily Hive back in July that they were “on track” to deliver millions of rebate cheques by the end of that month.

In a recent statement to Daily Hive, ICBC now says they’ve re-issued around 14,000 rebates to customers via direct deposit or cheque, indicating that incorrect addresses or direct deposit issues on the customers’ part could have something to do with the leftovers.

ICBC suggests some people who contacted the insurance company had already received and deposited their rebate.

“If a customer has moved, we ask that they please update their address with us.”

ICBC also says that people who have not received their rebates can submit a request online to have the rebate re-issued.

The BC government announced the ICBC gas rebate in March on the heels of record-breaking gas prices in the province. Since then, more gas price records have been broken across the province. Unfortunately, no new rebates have been issued.

In total, ICBC said they were sending out 3.5 million cheques totalling $396 million.

If you’re sure everything is set up correctly on your end and you haven’t received your cheque, you can call ICBC’s customer service team at 604-661-2800 or 1-800-663-3051.

“We encourage customers to check their banking records before calling.”

Are you still waiting for your rebate? Let us know in the comments.