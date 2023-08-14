It feels hotter in Vancouver than LA and other summery spots

Vancouver is in the middle of what is expected to be a week-long heat wave, and it’s hotter than in LA and other spots around the globe.

As of 3:30 pm on Monday, Vancouver was seeing a temperature of 24˚C, but humidex (or feels like) values of 29˚C according to The Weather Network.

While the regular temperature in LA is technically warmer (25˚C), it only feels like 25˚C, with humidity at the same level as in Vancouver.

That’s not the only hot spot around the globe that Vancouver felt more heat than.

Around the same time on Monday, Mexico City saw temperatures and humidex values of 23˚C.

Guatemala, a locale that is no stranger to temperatures reaching 40˚C, was seeing temperatures of 25˚C, the same as its humidex values.

While not hotter, Honolulu saw a humidex of 31˚C, just a couple of degrees warmer than Vancouver.

Despite the wild temperatures in Vancouver on Monday, Tuesday won’t let up and is expected to be even hotter. As of Monday afternoon, The Weather Network forecasts that Vancouver could see humidex values approaching 35˚C.

Spots around Metro Vancouver are even worse. New West, after 3:30 pm, saw humidex values of 38˚C.

Thankfully, it’s not as hot in Vancouver as in Phoenix, which saw temperatures reach 40˚C on Monday afternoon.

