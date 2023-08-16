Chill Out: Whistler Blackcomb reveals opening day for winter season

Get your boards and skis ready because North America’s largest ski resort has announced the opening date for its upcoming season. And it’s closer than you think!

Whistler Blackcomb has shared that the 2023/24 winter season will begin on Thursday, November 23.

The mountain resort is already teasing powder hounds with things they can look forward to during their next snowy visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whistler Blackcomb (@whistlerblackcomb)

“We’ve got some new and exciting things in store for this winter, so stay tuned for more,” said Whistler Blackcomb on Instagram. “For now, let’s soak up this last stretch of warm Whistler weather.”

Whistler and Blackcomb are two side-by-side mountains with over 200 marked runs, more than 8,100 acres of terrain, 16 alpine bowls, and three glaciers combined.

The mountain resort is also offering summer savings until September 4 on the 2023/24 winter passes including EDGE Cards, Whistler Blackcomb Day Passes, and Epic Pass.

Skiers and riders who buy their passes now will also gain early access to the Winter Getaway Sale as well as exclusive discounts on lodging.

So get ready to hit the pow and make it look steezy. Ski and snowboard season is just around the corner.