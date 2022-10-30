Breathtaking human chain demonstration spanned the Lions Gate Bridge (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
On Saturday, October 29, demonstrations across the country showed support for freedom for the Iranian people following Mahsa Amini’s death and subsequent protest movements in Iran.
In Vancouver, protesters spanned the Lions Gate Bridge in a moving “human chain” display. The protest was planned to go from downtown Vancouver to the North Shore via the bridge and so many people came out in the cold, grey weather to speak up for Iran.
زنجيره انساني ونكوور به حمايت از مردم ايران. پيروزي نزديك است. #مهسااميني Thousands partake in human chain in Vancouver in support of Iran protests #mahsaamini pic.twitter.com/i8pe9zcgBu
— Afsaneh افسانه (@afsanehs) October 30, 2022
While there was no official crowd size estimate, it seemed like hundreds came out to wave the Iranian flag and support the cause.
