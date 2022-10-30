News

Breathtaking human chain demonstration spanned the Lions Gate Bridge (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Daily Hive Staff
|
Oct 30 2022, 6:49 pm
@afsanehs/Twitter

On Saturday, October 29, demonstrations across the country showed support for freedom for the Iranian people following Mahsa Amini’s death and subsequent protest movements in Iran.

In Vancouver, protesters spanned the Lions Gate Bridge in a moving “human chain” display. The protest was planned to go from downtown Vancouver to the North Shore via the bridge and so many people came out in the cold, grey weather to speak up for Iran.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amin Rsl (@aminra62)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Faramarz (@realfaramarz)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vancouver Online (@vancouver_online)

While there was no official crowd size estimate, it seemed like hundreds came out to wave the Iranian flag and support the cause.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.

